Aluminum Foam Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2028

Lightweight materials are in high demand, for weight reduction, from automotive industry, aerospace industry and many other industries. Aluminum foam is a kind of metal structure which is formed by injecting air into the molten metal and is given a required surface appearance in a controlled way. This helps in increasing a material’s strength to weight ratio thus enhancing its sturdiness. Aluminum foam is a recyclable material and it is also a lightweight material, it is nontoxic, it absorbs vibrations, and shocks. All these properties of the aluminum foam is pushing its demand from various applications. Aluminum foams are used in various industries including automotive, aerospace, construction, and other industrial. High strength to weight ratio of the aluminum foam makes it a preferred material for the applications including heat exchangers, air oil separators, plating, chemical films, flame arresters, acoustics and energy absorbers. Rising demand for aluminum foam from various applications is pushing its market growth globally.

Global Aluminum Foam Market Dynamics

Increasing production from automotive, aerospace industry and rising demand for advanced and lightweight materials from these industries is expected to drive the market for aluminum foam throughout the world. Good mechanical and thermal properties of aluminum foam are also favored by various engineering application. New developments in the aluminum foam market, have been observed, with the combination of other materials for increasing the strength to weight ratio. Increasing regulations on the use of polymers and other synthetic materials, will push the demand for the recyclable materials. Aluminum foam is mostly recyclable product and hence its demand is growing from various applications.

Market Restraints of Aluminum Foam Market

Procurement and usage cost is considered to be the major constraint for the growth of the aluminum foam market growth. Also the alternatives such as polymers, composites and ceramic materials can also restrain the markets potential growth. Availability of the low cost materials in the market can also restrain the market growth in some applications.

Market Trends of Aluminum Foam Market

New developments in the aluminum foam market has been observed to adapt changing demands from the end use applications. Growing automotive industry along with demand for lightweight materials from this industry is pushing the expansions of the production facilities of the aluminum foam. Customized products are being provided by the manufacturers as per the requirement of the end use customers.

Global Aluminum Foam Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global aluminum foam market can be segmented as:

Compressed Foam

Special Foam

Other

On the basis of application, the global aluminum foam market can be segmented as:

Heat Exchangers

Damping Structures

Energy Absorbers

Biomedical Applications

Flame Arresters

Other Applications

On the basis of end use industry, the global aluminum foam market can be segmented as:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Building & Construction

Industrial

Aluminum Foam Market: Regional Outlook

High demand for lightweight materials from various industries including automotive, aerospace, and others, is pushing the global market for aluminum foam. Global consumption of aluminum foam can be segmented on the basis of various regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The demand for aluminum foam is driven by the regions which have large automotive and aircraft manufacturing. Highly populated regions also consumes major share of the aluminum foam globally in construction industry. Asia Pacific to lead the global aluminum foam market during the forecast period. North America to follow Asia Pacific in terms of consumption of aluminum foam, followed by Europe. Large aircraft production capacities in US and European countries is also expected to drive the demand for aluminum foam. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be the fourth largest consumer of aluminum foam, in the world. Latin America accounted for a small share in the global aluminum foam market.

Global Aluminum Foam Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global aluminum foam market are: