Analysis Report of X-RAY TUBE GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

This report presents the worldwide X-ray Tube market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An X-ray tube is a Rotating anode X-Ray Tube that converts electrical input power into X-rays. X-ray tubes evolved from experimental Crookes tubes with which X-rays were first discovered on November 8, 1895, by the German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Rntgen. The availability of this controllable source of X-rays created the field of radiography, the imaging of partly opaque objects with penetrating radiation.

In contrast to other sources of ionizing radiation, X-rays are only produced as long as the X-ray tube is energized. X-ray tubes are also used in CT scanners, airport luggage scanners, X-ray crystallography, material and structure analysis, and for industrial inspection.

With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.



The classification of X-ray Tube includes Stationary anode X-Ray Tube and Rotating anode X-Ray Tube. The proportion of Stationary anode X-Ray Tube in 2016 is about 32%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.



X-ray Tube is widely used in Industrial Use, Medical Use and other field. The most proportion of X-ray Tube is Medical Use, and the proportion in 2016 is 72%. The trend of Medical Use is stable.



Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.



Market competition is not intense. Varex Imaging (Varian), Toshiba Electron, IAE, Dunlee, Siemens etc. are the leaders of the industry.



The X-ray Tube market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for X-ray Tube.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



Varex Imaging (Varian)

Toshiba Electron

IAE

Dunlee

Siemens

Comet Technologies

Hangzhou Wandong

Kailong Medical

Gulmay

Keyway Electron

Oxford Instruments

Sandt

Lan Scientific

– X-ray Tube Breakdown Data by Type



by Produce Electronic Method

Stationary anode X-Ray Tube

Rotating anode X-Ray Tube

by Sealing Material

Glass Tube

Ceramic Tube

Metal Ceramic Tube

by Sealing Method

Open X-ray Tube

Closed X-ray Tube



– X-ray Tube Breakdown Data by Application



Medical X-ray Tube

Industrial X-ray Tube

Others

– X-ray Tube Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– X-ray Tube Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global X-ray Tube status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key X-ray Tube manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of X-ray Tube :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of X-ray Tube market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

