Automotive Drive Shaft Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Automotive drive shaft is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicle’s engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Automotive drive shaft can be divided into propeller shaft and half shaft. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels. It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.

With the fast increase of automotive production in last years, the automotive drive shaft industry got a rapid development. After the hard times of automotive industry in 2009, the global automotive industry enjoyed best ages. Correspondingly, the automotive drive shaft industry was also in a boom.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737151-global-automotive-drive-shaft-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

GKN

NTN

Dana

Nexteer

Hyundai-Wia

IFA Rotorion

AAM

JTEKT

Neapco

Meritor

Showa

Seohan

Hitachi

SDS

Yuandong

Wanxiang

Guansheng

Lingyun

Hengli

Danchuan

Fawer

Golden

Dongfeng

JDS

Sinotruk

Lantong

In the next years, the growth rate of automotive production may decrease in Europe and US, but the enormous automotive population will provide large market demand. In China, the growth rate of automotive production will still be higher than other regions. The situation of automotive drive shaft industry will be the same.

Many international automotive drive shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive drive shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive drive shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

In China, the distribution of automotive manufacturers is relatively concentrated, which means the downstream market is concentrated. To get rid of the limit and reduce the risk, automotive drive shaft manufacturers should seek more automotive manufacturers as cooperative partners.

The global Automotive Drive Shaft market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Drive Shaft volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Drive Shaft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Propeller Shaft

Haft Shaft

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Drive Shaft Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Drive Shaft

1.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Propeller Shaft

1.2.3 Haft Shaft

1.3 Automotive Drive Shaft Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Drive Shaft Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Production (2014-2025)

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Drive Shaft Business

7.1 GKN

7.1.1 GKN Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GKN Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NTN

7.2.1 NTN Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NTN Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dana

7.3.1 Dana Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dana Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nexteer

7.4.1 Nexteer Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nexteer Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hyundai-Wia

7.5.1 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hyundai-Wia Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IFA Rotorion

7.6.1 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AAM

7.7.1 AAM Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AAM Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 JTEKT

7.8.1 JTEKT Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 JTEKT Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Neapco

7.9.1 Neapco Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Neapco Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Meritor

7.10.1 Meritor Automotive Drive Shaft Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Meritor Automotive Drive Shaft Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Showa

7.12 Seohan

7.13 Hitachi

7.14 SDS

7.15 Yuandong

7.16 Wanxiang

7.17 Guansheng

7.18 Lingyun

7.19 Hengli

7.20 Danchuan

7.21 Fawer

7.22 Golden

7.23 Dongfeng

7.24 JDS

7.25 Sinotruk

7.26 Lantong

Continued…..

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3737151-global-automotive-drive-shaft-market-research-report-2019

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)