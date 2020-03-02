Automotive Electronics Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2026

Automotive Electronics Industry 2019

Description:-

The Global Automotive Electronics Market is anticipated to reach around USD 490.6 billion by 2026. In 2017, the passenger vehicles dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Electronics market.

The increasing demand for passenger cars, and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles majorly drives the market growth. The growing need to improve road safety, and introduction of stringent regulations to enhance vehicular safety and control emissions has accelerated the growth of the automotive electronics market. The development of autonomous vehicles along with growing demand for luxury and comfortable driving experience supports the growth of the market. Other factors driving the market growth include growing disposable income, technological advancements, and changing lifestyles. New emerging markets, and emerging consumer demographics would provide growth opportunities for automotive electronics market in the coming years.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695740-automotive-electronics-market-by-application-powertrain-adas-safety

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global automotive electronics market. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles accelerates the adoption of automotive electronics in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region. The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards and growing disposable income further increases the demand of automobiles in the region. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the market growth.

The global Automotive Electronics market is segmented on the basis of application, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented into Powertrain, ADAS, Safety Systems, Infotainment, Body Electronics, and others. The sales channel segment is categorized into OEM, and aftermarket. OEM accounted for the dominant share in the global automotive electronics market in 2017. The vehicle types in the global automotive electronics market include passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Bosch Group, Atmel Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Automotive, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ON Semiconductor Corp., OMRON Corporation., and STMicroelectronics N.V. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695740-automotive-electronics-market-by-application-powertrain-adas-safety

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Automotive Electronics Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Electronics – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Electronics – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Electronics Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Electronics – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Electronics Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Electronics Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Electronics Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Electronics Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Electronics Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Electronics Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Powertrain

4.3. ADAS

4.4. Safety Systems

4.5. Infotainment

4.6. Body Electronics

4.7. Others Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.3. Commercial Vehicles Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Sales Channel

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. OEM

6.3. Aftermarket Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695740

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.