Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

An engine control unit (ECU), also commonly called an engine control module (ECM), is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance.

ECUs are microcomputers or embedded systems that control the vehicular functions related to engines, infotainment systems, and ADAS using the data received from installed sensors and components. The global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Stmicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

On Semiconductor

ROHM

Toshiba

Analog Devices Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Power Supply IC

Injector Driver IC

U-Chip Segment by Application

ADAS & Safety System

Chassis Electronics

Powertrain

Infotainment

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units

1.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power Supply IC

1.2.3 Injector Driver IC

1.2.4 U-Chip

1.3 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 ADAS & Safety System

1.3.3 Chassis Electronics

1.3.4 Powertrain

1.3.5 Infotainment

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Size

1.4.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Business

7.1 NXP Semiconductors

7.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Renesas Electronics

7.2.1 Renesas Electronics Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Infineon Technologies

7.3.1 Infineon Technologies Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Stmicroelectronics

7.4.1 Stmicroelectronics Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Stmicroelectronics Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Texas Instruments

7.5.1 Texas Instruments Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 On Semiconductor

7.6.1 On Semiconductor Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 On Semiconductor Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ROHM

7.7.1 ROHM Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ROHM Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Toshiba

7.8.1 Toshiba Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Toshiba Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Analog Devices

7.9.1 Analog Devices Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Analog Devices Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units

8.4 Automotive Semiconductors for Engine Control Units Industrial Chain Analysis

