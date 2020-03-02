Automotive Tensioner Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2028

Automotive tensioner is a component that applies force to create tension on the belt or chain used in the automotive drive. It is widely used in automotive engines in order to reduce noise from the timing belt and to improve durability. Over the past few years, the need for engine downsizing and improved reliability have increased. The trend includes shifting from belts to chains and the use of serpentine drives with single accessory drive belts. Moreover, increasing concern about global warming has lead the manufacturers to develop technologies that reduce fuel consumption. Various types of automotive tensioners are available in the market including timing belt automotive tensioner, timing chain automotive tensioner, and auxiliaries drive belt automotive tensioner.

Automotive Tensioner Market: Dynamics

Drivers

The growing automotive industry, both in developed and emerging economies, is predicted to be the key factor expected to drive the growth of the automotive tensioner market during the forecast period. Moreover, automotive tensioner increases the belt’s life as it maintains an ideal tension under all conditions. This is also expected to surge the demand for automotive tensioner in the coming decade. That apart, with increasing vehicle demand and escalating urban population, the global automotive production output is expected to increase at a hefty CAGR over the forecast period. This consequently is projected to surge the demand for automotive tensioner in the coming decade.

Restraints

In mechanical tensioner pulleys, the chances of errors are high. This is predicted to be a factor restraining the growth of the automotive tensioner market over the forecast period. Additionally, failures in tensioner can result in the belt to break or jump teeth.

Trends

A trend projected five years down the line includes the players operating in the automotive tensioner market are focused on developing lightweight automotive tensioners, combined with low fuel consumption. This is anticipated to increase the overall efficiency of the vehicle. Moreover, the strong outlook of the automotive industry can create significant opportunities for the automotive tensioner manufacturers.

Automotive Tensioner Market: Segmentation

The global automotive tensioner market can be segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and vehicle type.

On the basis of type, the global automotive tensioner market is segmented as:

Timing Belt Automotive Tensioner

Timing Chain Automotive Tensioner

Auxiliaries Drive Belt Automotive Tensioner

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive tensioner market is segmented as:

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive tensioner market is segmented as:

2-Wheeler

Passenger Car (PC)

Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)



Automotive Tensioner Market: Regional Outlook

The growth of the global automotive tensioner market is directly reliant on the demand from the automotive industry across geographies. Over the forecast period, there has been significant growth in the demand for automotive tensioners, especially in Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to hold dominate share in the global automotive tensioner market owing to increase vehicle production in the emerging economies such as India & China. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are projected to expand at a hefty CAGR owing to the increase in demand for automotive tensioner in the growing automotive sector. In global automotive production, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, collectively account more than 20.0% share and Germany is estimated to be the leading automobile and automotive market in the Western Europe region. The market in Latin America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Tensioner Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global automotive tensioner market include ABA Automotive, Alt America Inc., Continental AG, C R Products Ltd., Dayco Products, LLC, GMB Corporation, Litens Automotive Group, Mubea Motorkomponenten GmbH, NTN Corporation, and The Gates Corporation, among others.