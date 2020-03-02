Battery Cases Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2025

Mobile phone battery case is a portable device, which is utilized for charging batteries and simultaneously for protection of mobiles. Battery case is incorporated with a lithium-ion battery, which has a carrying capacity from 2,500 mAh to 8,000 mAh.

The Global Battery Cases Market was valued at $4,125.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,980.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest contributor to the global market, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during forecast period. The Asia-Pacific battery case market is estimated to reach $2,114.8 million by 2025.

Increase in need for convenience, in terms of mobility and ease of usage, is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global battery case market. However, due to increase in digitization, businesses have shifted their focus toward internet for business expansion. This in turn has significantly contributed toward the growth of the global battery cases market.

Top Impacting Factors:

Higher Internet Dependency for Business & Personal Needs

Surge in Smartphone Usage

Increased Need for Convenience

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global battery case market along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and battery case market trends.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Apple, Inc.

Samsung

ZAGG Inc.

Otterbox

Incipio

EMTEC

ZeroLemon LLC

Alpatronix

Maxboost

Anker Innovations Ltd.

Presently, North America dominates the global battery case market, followed by Europe. In 2017, the U.S. dominated the North America market, whereas the UK led the overall market in Asia-Pacific. However, China currently governs the in Asia-Pacific market.

