Biometrics Technology Market – Rising Need for Precise Verification Boosting Growth

is the preferred security system of modern times due to the high level of security it provides against crime and terror attacks. Biometrics technology uses an individual’s unique physiological traits for identification. It is considered failsafe because these traits, such as fingerprints or iris patterns, cannot be duplicated.

The conventional means of authentication such as passwords are susceptible to attacks and have a high probability of being lost or forgotten. For such reasons, biometrics technology has extensive application in government initiatives such as e-passports, national identity programs, and border control programs.

The growing use of online banking and the rising need for precise verification while accessing accounts biometrics technology is considered the most relevant and convenient option. Thus, in a recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for biometric technology is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 20.80% during the forecast period between 2013 and 2019. The valuation of the global biometric technology market is expected to reach US$23.3 bn by the end of 2019.

Geographically, the regions in which the global biometrics technology market is divided are Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are leading this market, as these regions have adopted advanced technologies and are considered as matured markets.

Moreover, these regions are concerned about security threats, increasing crime rates, and terror attacks for which they have a high number of government funded and approved projects for the same. Furthermore, the government in Asia Pacific have initiated programs like national identification program and issuance of e-passports in various countries, thus, growing the demand for biometrics technology.

In Asia Pacific, countries like Israel, South Korea, China, Indonesia, and India have been implementing these types of security measures at a large scale.