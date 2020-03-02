Bone Cancer Market – Rising Awareness Amongst the Population for Bone Cancer and Other Bone Diseases Drive the Market

One of the most fatal and chronic disorder now a day is Cancer. It is a highly hazardous disease with an extremely high mortality rate due to its highly invasive nature and prolonged duration of disease. Bone cancer is one the types of cancer in which the tissues of bone start growing in uncontrollable manner. This growth can be benign or malignant. In most of the cases, the bone cancer is a result from other cancers.

The major and primary symptom of the bone cancer is severe and intolerable bone pain. This pain increases over the period of time. In addition to pain, symptoms like weight loss, fatigue, bone crack, fever, muscle pain, osteoporosis, and osteopenia are also identified. The diagnostic tests may preliminary include deep study of patient’s history and reasons of pain. Afterwards, the diagnosis of the bone cancer is carried out by using some imaging studies, such as, CT scan, MRI, bone scanning, and PET scanning. Biopsy test is also used for the diagnosis and confirmation of the disease.

Bone cancer market: Segmentation

The market of bone cancer is segmented on the basis of types of bone cancer, such as, primary bone cancer and secondary bone cancer. Primary bone cancer is the type of cancer that originates from rapid and uncontrollable growth of the bone and related tissues. Whereas, secondary cancer is a type of bone cancer, in which, the cancer is originated to some other site of the body and metastasize to the bone structure. The bone cancer is also classified as, osteosarcoma, Ewing’s sarcoma, chondrosarcoma, chordomas, fibrosarcoma, and admantinomas.

Bone cancer market: Types of therapies

the market is also segmented on the basis of therapies and treatments available, such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery and surgical treatments. Limb amputation surgery, limb salvage surgery or limb sparing surgery are the major surgical practices used to treat bone cancer. Whereas, in radiation therapy, high energy X-rays or gamma-rays are used to destroy the tumors. Chemotherapy is a pharmacological treatment by using anti-cancer drugs either orally or parenterally. Major drugs include strontium-89 chloride, bisphosphonates, methotrexate, denosumab, doxorubicin and many others. Cryosurgery is also sometimes used to treat the bone cancer. In addition, the market is segmented on the basis of geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region is the most dominating market in the world, owing to rapidly growing incidences of bone cancers and rising focus towards R&D for bone tumor treatments. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific and RoW regions are the most promising markets in the upcoming period, owing to rise in awareness of bone cancer, its chronic impacts and its treatments.

