Cable Conduit Systems Market While Expanding At A Healthy CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period 2015 – 2022

One of the essential aspect of infrastructure development is the electrification of the area, not only for the current condition but also considering the future integrations. Cable conduit assist in offering medium voltage and are produced using innovative technologies that helps it refrain from corrosion and last for long without needing regular maintenance. Owing to rapid urbanization across various emerging economies, the global cable conduit systems market is projected for an incrementing demand at the CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2022, when the opportunities will translate into a revenue of US$7.4 bn.

This report on the global cable conduit systems market is a comprehensive study on how the demand has evolved in the recent past in different countries and regions across the world and how it will flourish during the aforementioned forecast period. The report begins by presenting an elaborated overview of the market for cable conduit in executive summary, wherein basic global data has been provided.

Following that is a chapter on market dynamics wherein factors such as drivers, barriers, trends, opportunities, and challenges have been actively analyzed and their implications have been anticipated by the analysts. Moving forward, the report segments the global cable conduit systems market in terms of product type and end use industry. For each of the segments, the report provides revenue and forecasts for the duration of 2013 to 2022.

The analysts of the report have understood the importance of providing country-wide and regional demands of cable conduit systems as most of its targeted audiences are operating within a limited geographical area. To complete a thorough study, the report contains a dedicated chapter on competitive landscape of the global cable conduit systems market, profiling some of the key vendors for their product portfolio, regional presence, and recent strategic decisions.

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

Significant growth of the building and construction industry in BRICS nations, major infrastructure development projects in MENA and recovering construction sector in developed regions of North America and Europe, superior advantages of cable conduit wiring over other wiring techniques, and wide availability are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global cable conduit systems market.

In addition to that, increasing energy demands across the world, renewal and upgrading of existing networks and accelerating bandwidth requirements are also expected to reflect positively on the market. On the other hand, high cost of installation and alteration, volatility in the prices of raw materials, and high fragmentation of the market landscape various regions are a few barriers obstructing the prosperity of the global cable conduit systems market. Development of advanced materials is expected to open new opportunities.

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market: Segmentations

Based on products, the market has been segmented into flexible cable conduit systems and rigid cable conduit systems, whereas on the basis of end-use industry, the analysts have evaluated the potential of demand that can be expected from the industries of energy and utility, IT and telecommunication, transportation, industrial manufacturing, residential construction, healthcare, commercial construction, and other industries. Geographically, the report gauges the potential of demand that can expected out of the region of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Global Cable Conduit Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Legrand S.A., Atkore International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Thomas & Betts Corporation are some of the key companies currently ahead of the curve in the global cable conduit systems market.

