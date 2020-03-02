CHEMICALS MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Chemicals Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Chemicals Market:

Executive Summary

Global Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 4378.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Chemicals Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The chemicals industry is one of the largest manufacturing industries in the world. It manufactures a variety of chemicals products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals and minerals. Chemicals occur naturally and can be made artificially. Rising economic growth and pass-through of rising naphtha prices onto downstream chemical product prices are the driving factors of the chemicals market across the globe. In addition, surging utility of chemicals in many end user verticals such as automotive, petroleum, healthcare and mining is also boosting the market growth of chemicals. Further, surging utility of fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture is creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. One of the most important advantage in the field of chemistry was the invention of “plastics”. plastics have replaced many other materials as they handy and economical. Another two important chemicals are acids and bases. acids are present in orange and lemon which are tangy and sharp and are also present in fizzy drinks and vinegar which is used for digestion. The baking soda is acts as a medicine to put on bee stings which are acidic in nature. However, compatibility concerns & government norms and policies over the chemical industries is one of the major restraining factor for global chemical market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with approximately 60% in 2016 owing to China and India are the fast-growing chemicals markets in this region. China accounts for more than half of Asia’s chemicals sales in the region. Europe is the third largest region in the global Chemicals market with 19% share in 2016. North America is second largest which exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increased economic growth in the region with 20% market share.

The major market player included in this report are:

BASF

Sinopec

Exxon Mobil

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Puma

Bayer AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3712708-global-chemicals-market-size-study-by-product-type

By Product Type:

Petrochemicals

Industrial Gas

Synthetic Dye

Ethyl Alcohol

Plastic Material

Synthetic Rubber

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

By Application:

Soaps & Cleans

Printing Inks

Toileteries

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Chemicals Market, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Chemicals Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Chemicals Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Chemicals Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Chemicals Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Chemicals Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Chemicals Market, by Product Type

…

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. BASF

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Sinopec

8.3.3. Exxon Mobil

8.3.4. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

8.3.5. Puma

8.3.6. Bayer AG

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumption

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3712708-global-chemicals-market-size-study-by-product-type

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com