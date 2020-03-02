Cloud Service Brokerage Market – Rising Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Model

The global cloud service brokerage market is currently witnessing a high degree of competition on account of the presence of a large number of market players. According to a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology, and Capgemini S.A. held the leading share in the global market. By the end of 2017, these companies were slated to collectively account for nearly 58.2% of the global market.

Some of the leading companies in the market offer wide range of cloud services. Besides this, they are focusing on strategic alliances and collaborations to expand their market share. For instance, recently Google has initiated a partnership with Accenture to build cloud solutions as per the need of specific industries.

The need to find new cloud services providers and integrators, along with the need for support, troubleshooting, and simplified deployment has contributed significantly towards the cloud service brokerage market as cloud service brokerage addresses these concerns. Integrating cloud-based solutions with enterprise computing infrastructure is gradually becoming complex. This is leading to a growing demand in adoption of cloud service brokerage for small, medium, and large enterprises as cloud service brokerage assists in the easy acceptance of the cloud in industries with rigorous data protection needs.

However, owing to the nascent state of the cloud service brokerage market, there is a lack of awareness among small and medium sized enterprises regarding the existence and benefits of the market. This is expected to hinder the growth of the cloud service brokerage market during the forecast period.

Based on geographical regions, the report segments the global cloud service brokerage market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into the U.K.,

Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been subdivided into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. MEA has also been further segmented into South Africa, UAE and Rest of MEA, while South America has been subdivided into Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America.