Commercial Air Conditioning Systems (VRF) Market Leaps Forward, New Research Discusses driving factors of 2013 – 2019

The commercial air conditioning market worldwide has witnessed considerable growth over the past two years. After going through a phase of sluggish growth during recession and in early years post recession, the industry has entered a new phase of growth. One major reason which contributes to its growth is revival in construction activities and enhanced focus on energy efficiency technologies and products.

In addition, shirt in focus on VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) technology and its quick adoption by both consumers and suppliers/manufacturers in the region is helping the air conditioning market to predict positive growth trends during the forecast period. The trend has been similar in United States too, which accounts for a large share of global air conditioning market.

However, its late adoption of VRF systems has created a new market for existing players, which have been quick to adapt to the change in demand for energy efficient systems and development of VRF as an alternate solution.

This report provides strategic analysis of the U.S. air conditioning market, and forecasts its growth for the period 2013 – 2019. The scope of the report includes in detail cross sectional scrutiny and competitive analysis of the market across different public, private and industrial applications.

The market share analysis of the leading players of U.S. VRF air conditioning market mentioned in the report exemplifies the scrupulous understanding of their market shares. The report includes a detailed analysis of the prevalent market situation, company profiles and industry trends for VRF Commercial air conditioning. The report identifies factors driving and restraining growth, and future business opportunities in the VRF commercial air conditioning market.

Further, the report analyzes and provides the growth forecasts of the U.S. VRF commercial air conditioning market in terms of revenue and volume by application, and components. The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight for each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence.

The application segment includes the forecast and comprehensive analysis of public, private and industrial application of U.S. VRF commercial air conditioning market. This market by component includes in-depth analysis and forecast of VRF indoor units and VRF outdoor units.

The detailed value chain analysis and porter’s five forces analysis helps the market competitors to formulate their business strategies at every stage of their business. Moreover, the market estimates have been analyzed by keeping in mind the several factors which affect the market including but not limited to technological, economical, social, legal and environmental.

This report includes company profiles of the key market players along with their business strategies, financial overview and addresses recent developments. Some of the major companies that are included in this report are United Technologies Corporation – Climate, Controls and Security Unit (Carrier), Daikin Industries Ltd., Haier Inc., Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Lennox International Inc., AB Electrolux, and LG Corporation among others.

U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Market Segmentation:

U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Product

Split Systems Ducted Non-ducted



Single packaged systems

Window systems

Portable systems

Others

U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market, By Applications

Private

Public

Industrial

U.S. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market, By Refrigeration Technology

VRF (variable refrigerant flow) By application Private Public Industrial By Components Indoor units Outdoor units

