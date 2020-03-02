Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Examines in Latest Research Report in 2013 – 2019

This research report provides analytical insights on the ‘Europe commercial refrigeration equipment market’ with focus on regions such as United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Scandinavia, and rest of Europe. It covers commercial refrigeration equipments used in food and beverage production, food and beverage retail and distribution, and others. The study gives market evaluation in terms of revenue and volume and forecast for the period 2013 to 2019.

Different parameters considered while segmenting the market are product, geography and application type. The report includes Porter’s five forces analysis of commercial refrigeration equipment market and the market attractiveness analysis, which highlight emerging market segments and competitive scenario across the different levels of the supply chain.

The market overview section of the report emphasizes on the market dynamics and trends, which include the drivers, restraints and opportunities and influence the current nature and future growth of the market. The detailed porter’s five forces analysis helps the market competitors to formulate their business strategies at every stage of their business.

Moreover, the market estimates have been analyzed by keeping in mind the several factors which affect the market including but not limited to technological, economical, social, environmental and legal. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis has also been explained in this section of the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the European commercial refrigeration market.

The emergence of new retail networks and expansion of existing stores which include hotels, cafes, and supermarkets in Europe has led to increase in number of people who dine out and purchase frozen food items. This increased trade of frozen food items has led to surge in demand for refrigeration equipment across the commercial sector. Moreover, use of refrigeration equipment in horticulture, processes, and sea food exports across the globe are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this market.

However, after the European debt crisis and economic slump, expansion of retail sector and investment in new outlets has provided necessary momentum leading to revival of the commercial refrigeration equipment market growth. Thus, demand for both new products as well as replacement of obsolete products is identified as two different types of demand trends, which are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, solar powered commercial refrigeration systems (CRS) which plays a vital part in avoiding energy crisis opens up new avenues for exploration.

Remote monitored commercial equipment which offers benefits such monitoring the system 24/7 for alerts such refrigerant leak detection, high liquid levels and high system pressure help to reduce energy consumption, maintenance and overall operating cost. Owing to these advantages remote-monitored commercial refrigeration equipment along with solar powered CRS are seen as high potential markets in the long run.

The Europe commercial refrigeration equipment market, based on the type of product, is segmented in to transportation refrigeration equipment, refrigerators & freezers, beverage refrigeration, other equipment, and parts. These different product types find their applications in food service, food & beverage retail, food & beverage distribution, unorganized (Mom n pop stores), food & beverage production, and other applications. In terms of geographical distribution, the European commercial refrigeration market has been classified into countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Scandinavia, and rest of Europe This section includes market estimates and forecast for the commercial refrigeration equipment market for each segment in terms of USD million.

Major players have been profiled with focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. The players are focused on developing refrigeration equipment which will help in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emission and minimizing energy consumption.

Thus, manufacturers are switching to green refrigerants such as CO2, ammonia and water vapor for development of commercial refrigeration equipment. Some of the market participants profiled in this report include Viessmann Group (Norpe Group), Frigoglass, ISA s.r.l., Hoshizaki International, Inc., Hussmann Corporation (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC), York (Johnson Controls), Metalfrio Solutions, Inc., Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd, Epta S.p.a., Hubbard Products Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Plc, Dover Corporation (Hill Phoenix), Carrier (UTC), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. among others.

The report analyzes the Europe commercial refrigeration equipment market in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (thousand units) for each segment for the period 2011 to 2019, along with the CAGR for the forecast period: 2013 to 2019.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1670

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation:

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Product:

Transportation refrigeration equipment

Refrigerators & freezers

Beverage refrigeration

Other equipment

Parts

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Applications:

Food service

Food & beverage retail

Food & beverage distribution

Food & beverage production

Others

Europe Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, by Geography: