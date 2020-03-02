Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend 2019-2024

Overview of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Report 2019

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are a new material that offer superior combination of lightweight and stiffness. They are also are also freely formable, easy to process and recyclable. Due to their properties, such as lightweight, stiffness, etc., continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites have become popular in many fields, such as automotive industry, aerospace, military, electronics and so on.

Currently, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites manufacturing primarily concentrate in Europe and USA as the advanced technology is mastered by companies from the two regions. In 2015, Europe and USA produced about 31536 MT and 27516 MT respectively and held a total market share of 62.30%. China has the highest production growth rate of 11.42% from 2011 to 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are mainly made by thermoplastic resin and fiber reinforcement. Usually, PEEK, PP, PE, PET, PS can be chosen as resin matrix while carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber are preferred as fiber reinforcement.

Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites manufacturers are actively cooperating with their partners to promote their business. Although short fiber and long fiber thermoplastic composites account for the dominant place in the whole thermoplastic composites market, due to its own distinctive characteristics, continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites market has increasing fast in the recent years.

Although there are also some companies engaging in the production of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites, when considering the technology and product performance, they still have obvious lap, compared with leading manufacturers, like Lanxess, Polystrand, etc.

Segmentation by product type :

Carbon Fiber Type, Glass Fiber Type, Aramid Fiber Type

Segmentation by application :

Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Sporting Goods, Others

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

LANXESS, TenCate, Celanese, Polystrand, Aonix, AXIA Materials, Tri-Mack, Lingol, Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber, Ningbo Huaye Material Technology, Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics, QIYI Tech

