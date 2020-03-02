Dehumidifier Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry With Deep Insight of Forecast Years 2014 – 2020

Dehumidifiers are the equipment or a system that remove moisture and decreases humidity in the air. Dehumidifiers are generally used in areas such as attic and basements, and crawl spaces to prevent musty odors, mould and damps. Additionally, these are used for comfort and health reasons in residential and commercial sectors. Some of the critical uses of dehumidifiers are found in platform legs, pump rooms, thruster rooms, life boats, pipe tunnels, and painting and preservation industry.

The research study titled “Dehumidifier Market (Heat Pumps, Ventilating Dehumidifiers, Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” provides in-depth analysis of the market and related sub-segments. The report strategically focuses on market segments including different types and applications. In addition, this report provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment. The report includes detailed analysis of prevalent market trends and company profiles of key players.

To provide better understanding of competition in the market, the report offers competitive analysis of dominant companies in the market along with high level analysis which include value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model analysis and market attractiveness analysis. The study on global dehumidifiers market has been conducted with an objective of providing thorough coverage of the underlying technological and economic issues driving the market.

The dehumidifiers market is expected to foresee continuous growth in coming years due to the demand for healthy homes, government and organizational regulations, and rising number of construction activities across the globe. However, the rising competition among the dehumidifier manufacturers results in price war, which acts as a challenge for renowned brands.

Additionally, rising number of product recalls is hindering the growth of dehumidifiers market. However, with technology advancements, various energy efficient and safe products are expected to be introduced by dehumidifier manufacturers in near future. Thus, the impact of this factor is anticipated to be low over the forecast period.

This report studies the current scenario as well as the future market potential for dehumidifiers, globally. The market for dehumidifiers has been segmented into three major applications, namely, industrial applications, commercial applications and residential applications. The market for these applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as technology used, geographic presence and type of dehumidifiers.

Additionally, the report analyses and forecasts the use of dehumidifiers in industrial applications such as food and beverage industry, cold storage, construction industry and others. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into heat pumps, ventilating and chemical absorbent dehumidifiers. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD Million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Geographically, the market for dehumidifiers has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2012 to 2020. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions.

Moreover, the report provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players of the global dehumidifiers market for the year 2013, in terms of value percentage has been discussed. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global dehumidifiers market such as Thermo-Stor LLC, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.I, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group, LG Electronics Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Sunpentown International, Inc., Comfort Aire (Heat Controller), Electrolux (Frigidaire), General Filters, Inc.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1665

Global dehumidifier market segmentation:

Dehumidifier Market, by Type

Heat pumps

Ventilating Dehumidifiers (Refrigerant Dehumidifiers)

Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifiers (Desiccant Dehumidifiers)

Dehumidifier Market, by Application

Industrial Food and Beverage Industry Cold Storage Construction Industry Others (Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing Processes)



Commercial

Residential

Dehumidifier Market, by Geography