Distributed Control Systems Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry With Deep Insight of Forecast Years 2012 – 2018

Distributed control system (DCS) is a computerized control system used to control the production line in the industry. It provides an advanced solution for the complicated process automation systems to make them more efficient and reliable. Growing use of DCS in process automation helps in improving the process quality, down time costs, reduces the life cycle, and creates high reserves, thus, encouraging the companies to invest in newer distribution control systems. Increase in manufacturing activities in Asia Pacific and Middle East countries is expected to contribute to the growing demand for distributed control system (DCS) solutions across different end use industries.

Increasing investments in oil and gas, chemicals, petrochemicals, power generation, and water and waste-water industry among others is driving the demand for distributed control systems in regional markets. There is rapid industrialization worldwide since the markets have begun to revive after the launch of projects that were deferred during the economic downturn.

Increasing demand for oil and gas is creating the need for technologically advanced control systems for monitoring and controlling different activities in order to increase production efficiency. Also, these systems can help in reducing the risk to human life as DCS solutions can be implemented in hazardous environments.

The growing demand for power is encouraging governments to set up new power stations or upgrade the existing ones for capacity expansion. Use of DCS solutions for monitoring different activities in power generation stations will help in enhancing the power generation speed and avoid human errors occurring during the process. Also, there is an increasing demand for distributed control systems in food processing industries due to the rapidly growing population.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1700

The global distributed control systems market is segmented based on components into DCS hardware, DCS software, and DCS services. The software segment is the largest in the global DCS market as most existing distributed control systems require system upgradation. DCS hardware is expected to become the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2012 to 2018 due to the increasing number of Greenfield projects in the Asia Pacific region.

Most distributed control systems in North America and Europe were installed during the 1980s and are now reaching the end of their reasonable lifecycle, thus generating the need to upgrade or replace the systems. The opportunities in retrofitting currently outnumber the opportunities for new construction activities. In North America alone, there are around 5 million buildings that can be retrofitted, thus displaying the potential for distributed control systems in retrofit projects.

The study on global distributed control systems, analyzes the market based on major component type, applications of DCS in end user industry and major geographies. The geographies analyzed under this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report provides complete analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the global DCS market and discusses the potential growth opportunities.

Market shares and analysis of the leading players in the distributed control systems market is presented in the research study. ABB Ltd remained the market leader followed by Siemens and Honeywell in 2011. Other important players dominating the global distributed control systems market include Honeywell International, Yokogawa, Emerson, and Invensys Plc among others. The worldwide DCS market is highly consolidated with top five players accounting for around three-fourth of the total market share. Key players are continuously upgrading their products to keep up with the global market and match the increasing demands for sophisticated automated systems.

The global market for distributed control systems is segmented as follows:

Distributed Control Systems

By component type

DCS hardware

DCS software

DCS services

By end user industry

Oil and gas industry

Chemicals industry

Power industry

Metal and mining industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Water and waste water treatment industry

Pulp and paper industry

Other process industries

By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/1700