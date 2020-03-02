Distribution Automation Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry With Deep Insight of Forecast Years 2013 – 2019

Distribution Automation (DA) includes different technologies and protocols such as processors, sensors, switches and communication that monitor and control electric distribution system without human involvement. It increases distribution system’s efficiency by energy and system loss saving, increases distribution system’s reliability by decreasing frequency and duration of power outages and also increases flexibility by enabling higher penetration of distributed energy resources. Distribution automation increases utilization and efficiency of distribution system and also enables cost-effective penetration of DER (Distributed energy resources) as an option to build central generating stations.

Automation of distribution system ensures reduction in operational and maintenance cost, which is expected to drive the growth of distribution automation system market over the forecast period. In addition, it reduces outage time by detecting, isolating and restoring the fault in advance, which is expected to increase the demand for distribution automation devices.

This report analyzes the distribution automation market on a global basis, with further breakdown into various sub-segments. It provides thorough analysis and forecast of the global distribution automation market, based on its product types, end-users and geography for the period from 2013 to 2019. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as Porter’s five forces and value chain analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global distribution automation market.

The study emphasizes advancement in distribution automation devices as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global distribution automation market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth (USD million) for all segments from 2013 to 2019.

The global distribution automation market is categorized on the basis of product types and end-users. The product type segment includes monitoring and control devices, power quality and efficiency devices, and switching and power reliability devices. End-users segment can be classified into three major categories namely, industrial, commercial and residential sector. A detailed market analysis and forecast for these segments has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) for the period 2011 to 2019. The market revenue has been forecast for the period 2013 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.

In terms of geographical distribution, the global distribution automation market has been classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). This section includes market revenue (2011 – 2019) and forecast (2013 – 2019) for the product type and end-user markets in each regional market, in terms of USD million.

Apart from the detailed sub-segment analysis as illustrated through the below given table, this report also provides company profiles of the key market players. The competitive profiling of these players includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, and their recent developments which can help in assessing competition in the market. Some of the major companies included in this report are American Electric Power (AEP), Cooper Power Systems, Dominion Virginia Power, Electricite de France (EDF), Pacific Gas and Electric Company, S&C electric Company, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Alstom Group, Beckwith Electric, Edison Electric Institute (EEI), Duke Energy Corporation, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., PECO, Tennessee Valley Authority and Nissin Electric Company Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation of Global Distribution Automation Market

Distribution Automation Market by Product Type:

Monitoring and control devices

Power quality and efficiency devices

Switching and power reliability devices

Distribution Automation Market by End-user:

Industrial segment

Commercial segment

Residential segment

Distribution Automation Market by Geography: