District Heating and Cooling Market Insight | Development Research and Survey of Upcoming Years 2024

The district heating and cooling (DHC) market report by XploreMR provides in-depth analysis of the district heating and cooling market globally. The report segments the market on the basis of geography. The report analyzes the global district heating and cooling market in terms of both energy sales volume (Tera Joules) and revenues (US$ Mn) for the years 2016–2024.

For this research study, the base year is 2015, whereas the forecast is from 2016 to 2024.The report also provides investment figures by DHC players in district heating and cooling generation (boilers and chillers) and distribution (pipes, pressure pumps, and valves). The report provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and features companies manufacturing district heating and cooling systems. This report includes the key dynamics affecting the district heating and cooling market globally.

The analysis in the report provides detailed insights of the global district heating and cooling market. The drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global district heating and cooling with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis model.

The research report is divided into the consumption, generation, and distribution segments and further broken into the components of each segment. DHC generation segment is further segmented into chillers and boilers. DHC distribution segment is further segmented into pipes, pressure pumps, and valves.The district heating and cooling market has been segmented geographically into four regions and further into 16 unique country sub-segments.

The regional segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. The 16 countries which have been separately addressed in this report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Austria, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Taiwan, and the GCC countries.

District heating systems dominated the global district heating and cooling market in terms of both energy sales volumes and revenues. In terms of DHC generation, boilers dominated the market across the globe. In terms of DHC distribution, pipes dominated the global market, followed by pressure pumps and valves.

Asia Pacific held the major share of the global district heating and cooling (DHC) market in 2014, accounting for more than 50% of the global market share in terms of sales volume. Europe was the second-largest market for district heating and cooling systems, followed by North America in 2014. Rest of the World (RoW) held the fourth-largest share of the global district heating and cooling market in that year.Asia Pacific held the major share of the global district heating (DH) market in 2014, accounting for more than 55% of the global market share in terms of sales volume. North America held the dominant share of the global district cooling (DC) market in 2014, accounting for more than 50% of the global market in terms of sales volume.

Some of the key market participants in the district heating and cooling market are ADC Energy Systems LLC, Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool), Emirates National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), KELAG Wärme GmbH, Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd., Logstor A/S, Ramboll Group A/S, Shinryo Corporation, and Tekla Corporation. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details (if available), business strategies, and recent developments.

