Domestic Kitchen Appliances Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2015 to 2021

Domestic kitchen appliance is a machine which is used for preparing food. Some of the examples of domestic kitchen appliances are blenders, ovens, fridges, countertop stoves, dishwashers, food processors, ice cream makers, espresso machines, electric mixers, grills, coffee makers, toaster ovens, waffle makers and gas stove. Modern kitchen appliances provide better comfort in using and handling of kitchen appliances. In order to make food more delicious, the dependency of housewife is more towards advance kitchen appliances is growing. Such trends help in the growth of global domestic kitchen appliances market. Introduction of innovative products such as combination steam ovens, induction hobs with preset cooking zones and refrigerators with advanced refrigeration technology boost the global domestic kitchen appliances market.

The rapid changes in lifestyle led to rise in demand of kitchen appliance which makes life more comfortable and easier. Domestic kitchen appliance makes cooking healthier and helps in food storage safer. Interest in more advanced cooking is rising mainly in mature economies. More and more people want to emulate professionals and looking for modern kitchen appliances. This trend also helps in growth of global kitchen appliance market. Among various domestic kitchen appliances, cooking appliances account more than 35% market share and remaining market share is divided between refrigerators, juice extractors, food grinders, mixers, electric coffee and tea makers and others kitchen appliances.

Demand of domestic kitchen appliances is seen more in urban market especially in high-tier cities. Growing investment over research and development on various domestic kitchen appliances and introduction of innovative technology further helps in the growth of domestic kitchen appliances market. Rising of food service industry in developing country leads to rise in demands of domestic kitchen appliance. Growing urbanization and product up gradation are also some of the key factor for growth of global domestic kitchen appliances market.

Many global brands such as Philips, Inalsa, Black and Decker, Morphy Richards, Siemens and Bosch offers customize products in the market with emphasis on latest technology, quality, innovation and value combined with better after-sales services. According to a research report, the demand of branded kitchen appliance is expanding at a significant pace in the market and it is expected to retain the momentum in coming years. Increasing consumer awareness regarding towards innovative and quality kitchen product further helps in the growth of global kitchen appliances market.