Drug Rescue Market – Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2016-2024

Drug rescue is also termed as rescue medicines. These are given only when needed or in emergency cases. Drug which is given to counter or block the effect of other medicines are called as rescue medicines. Rescue medications are often used for asthma, in chemotherapy, in severe allergies, in epilepsy, etc. These are fast acting or quick acting medications. Rescue medicines are used in severe asthma attack, migraine attack, or in severe allergy reaction and help to save lives. In clinical trials, rescue medicines are given with a drug to control the alleviated symptoms of the study treatment or lack of disease efficiency. The effect of rescue drugs are not long lasting, but these quickly stop the symptoms of study drug.

The drug rescue market has been segmented based on drug class, indication, route of administration, and distribution channel. In terms of drug class, the market has been segmented into antiepileptics, analgesics, antinauseants, muscle relaxants, and bronchodilators.

Based on indication, the drug rescue market has been categorized into asthma, migraine, epilepsy, cancer, hypertension, cardiac attack, and others. Rescue medicines prevent asthma attack quickly. Bronchodilators are the generally used medication in asthma. Bronchodilators help open the airways by dilating the bronchi and enable a patient to breathe more easily. Migraine is another medical condition where rescue medications are widely used. Migraine attacks are disabling and severe. Several over-the-counter or prescription medicines are available to stop a migraine attack. Ibuprofen or acetaminophen or drugs containing caffeine are the most common rescue medicines for migraine.

Benzodiazepines are the most common rescue medicines for seizures or epilepsy attack. Benzodiazepine is a fast acting drug and starts work quickly once it gets into the bloodstream to prevent seizures. Benzodiazepines are available in different forms such chewing pills, oral tablet, or nasal sprays. The most common benzodiazepines used as rescue medications are diazepam, lorazepam, and midazolam. Intravenous treatment is given in hypertension and cardiac emergencies. These directly go into the bloodstream and 100% bioavailability can be achieved by intravenous route. Sodium nitroprusside, nitroglycerin, labetalol, and nicardipine are the commonly used drugs for hypertension.

In terms of route of administration, the drug rescue market has been segmented into oral, parenteral, sublingual, nasal, and rectal. Nasal route is the widely used route of administration for asthma and epilepsy attacks. Drugs given through nasal route have fast effect. The smaller mist particles directly go in systemic circulation and act quickly. Intravenous route is given in severe conditions when other route of administration do not work.

Based on distribution channel, the drug rescue market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is widely used distribution channel as many over-the-counter rescue drugs are also available. Growth of the online pharmacies segment is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

