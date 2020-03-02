E-Commerce Logistics Market to Garner $535,895 Million, Globally, by 2022

Booming e-commerce industry, execution in 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers provide heightened growth avenue for the e-commerce logistics industry. Retailers have revamped their traditional warehouses to cater to the requirements of e-commerce and logistics to improve the store-level inventory accuracy and increase their ability to serve larger consignments. Further, supply chain solutions are being customized to serve the user requirements with the transformed fundamentals of product distribution and advancements in technology. Additionally, business analytics has assisted logistics professionals to increase the speed and efficiency of work processes.

The extended execution of supply chain footprint is highly opportunistic for the market growth. However, factors such as high deployment of warehouse management solutions and regulatory issues restrict the market growth to a considerable extent.

The transportation service type generated the largest market share in 2015 while warehousing sub-segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market over the forecast period.

In 2015, transportation sub-segment dominated the market; however, warehousing service type is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS) has boosted the e-commerce logistics market growth. TMS aids in planning deliveries across the supply chain. Furthermore, optimizing the flow of goods and leveraging consolidated capacity have increased the growth potential of the market. Further, the domestic operational area leads the global e-commerce logistics market and international operational area portrays the fastest growth rate in the global market.

The key players in the global e-commerce logistics market include DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express, Gati Limited, Amazon, Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., and Clipper Logistics Plc.

Top Investment Pockets

The following graph represents the growth potential of the global e-commerce logistics market across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific primarily drives the market with the highest revenue. However, during the forecast period, the LAMEA region is expected to grow at the fastest pace.

This graph depicts the top investment pockets with respect to the growth rate and market attractiveness. The top investment pockets in this market are Asia-Pacific, and North America region.

