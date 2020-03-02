Enterprise Collaboration Service Market – Rising Demand for Mobile Workforce to Aid Growth

With enterprises aiming for business expansion, the demand for efficient collaboration solutions is at all-time high. Mobile workforce and efficiency in enterprise mobility are the two major aspects required by organizations to achieve this. Considering the scenario, the global enterprise collaboration service market is forecast to report a CAGR of 10.3% between 2016 and 2024. Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts the market to reach US$56.51 bn by the end of 2024. In 2015, overall valuation of the global enterprise collaboration service market stood at US$23.38 bn.

Regionally, North America will held a majority share of 53.1% of the overall market in 2015. This regional market is gaining impetus from the increasing demand application of video conferencing in the defense and military. Reporting a robust CAGR, the North America market will successfully maintain its position as the market lead through the course of the forecast period.

The increasing demand for mobile workforce and enterprise mobility is creating lucrative prospects for the global enterprise collaboration service market. To continue witnessing sustainable growth, enterprises are nowadays looking to expand their global footprint by conducting cross-border businesses. This created accelerated demand for collaborative tool as without technology enabling effective communication enterprises will fail to conduct business across borders.

Due to various benefits offered by enterprise collaboration services their uptake is expected to surge in the coming years. In addition, the rising penetration of mobile devices will have a strong influence on the market, positively propelling its growth. For instance, the availability of low-priced smartphones around the world has provided immense opportunities for the leading vendors to capitalize on.