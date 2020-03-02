Excellent Growth of HEALTHCARE TRANSPORTATION SERVICES GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Press Release – 15 Feb 2019

Latest Update “Global Healthcare Transportation Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

– The key players covered in this study

Piedmont Healthcare

Watts Healthcare

MTM

LogistiCare

ProHealth Care

Molina Healthcare

ARAMARK

DHL

Centene Corporation

WellMed Medical

MedSpeed

OnTime Medical Transportation

FirstGroup

Acadian

GoodFaith Medical Transportation

Force EMS

SCR

MTI America

Hope Medical Transportation

DASH

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Incubator

Pharmaceuticals

Mobile Treatment

Patient Transport

– Market segment by Application, split into



Private Paying Customers

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Nursing Care Facilities

Airport Shuttle

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Healthcare Transportation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Transportation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Transportation Services are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

