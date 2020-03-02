Overview of Western Blot imagers Market Report 2019

Western Blot Imager is an important instrument devices use to study and diagnosis of health conditions and diseases, including HIV. At present, in developed countries, the Western Blot Imager industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

According to this study, over the next five years the Western Blot imagers market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 460 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Western Blot imagers business, shared in Chapter 3.

The global Western Blot Imager industry has reached a production volume of approximately 12033 Units in 2015. The key manufacturers are Bio-Rad, Bio-Techne (ProteinSimple), GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Each of production, respectively with global production market share as 20.54%, 19.23%,14.08% and 13.06% in 2015. Other manufacturers include Syngene ,Azure Biosystems,UVP, LLC（Analytik Jena AG）and LI-COR, Inc.

By product, the global Western Blot Imager market is segmented into CCD cameras imagers, Laser-based imagers, X-ray film. Of these, CCD cameras imagers accounts for majority 82.64% market share in 2015 and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of volume and value during the forecast period.

By end user, the global Western Blot Imager market is segmented into diagnostics laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology company segment account for majority 42.41% market share dominated the western blotting market in 2015 as compared to other segments. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 34%, followed by Europe with 30% in 2015.

Segmentation by product type :

CCD (charge-couple device) cameras, Laser-based imagers, X-ray film, Other Type

Segmentation by application :

Academic and research institutes, Medical diagnostics, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Other

This report also splits the market by region :

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report :

Bio-Rad, Bio-Techne(ProteinSimple), GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Syngene, Azure Biosystems, UVP, LLC（Analytik Jena AG）, LI-COR, Inc

The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Western Blot imagers market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Western Blot imagers market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Western Blot imagers market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

