Flax Protein Powder Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Vegetarian food products have made an especially strong breakthrough in the North American and European market in the past five years, and ‘plant-based products’ corresponded with changes in consumer habits has fueled the demand for vegetarian food and other plant-based products such as plant-based protein powder, plant-based milk products, and others. One of the key ingredient product flax protein powder sourced from flaxseed has high demand in developed regions. Increasing demand for plant-based protein powder among health-conscious people and vegan population for the product such as flaxseed protein powder, chia seeds protein powder, pea protein, and others is likely to escalate the market growth of flax protein powder in near future. Flax protein powder is one of the good addition for sports nutrition, pre- and post-workout, snacks, bars, and other products. There is increasing demand for flax protein powder, owing to the rapidly increasing vegan and flexitarian population, and increasing consumer concerns towards environmental and animal rights concerns, and the health benefits of the natural and plant-based protein product. Flax protein powder is enriched with protein, magnesium, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutritional contents.

A Drift Vegan, Vegetarian, and Flexitarian Diet is Increasing the Demand for Plant-based Protein Powder across the Global Market

The popularity of plant protein such as flax protein powder is increasing among food manufacturers, dietary supplements manufacturers, and others. Flax protein powder is a rich source of protein and contain more than 30% of protein and also a source of vegetarian omega-3 fatty acids. Flax protein powder contains other essential nutrients that help in maintaining overall weight management and also helps in rebuilding and repairing muscles. Modern consumers read ingredient lists and labels very carefully and want to have full control over what they eat. Plant proteins such as flax protein powder, pea protein, soy protein, and others are easily recognized by consumers and are presumed to be healthy, natural, and nutritious. Increasing consumer shift towards vegetarianism, exorbitant growth in the organic and natural products, and changing perception towards animal-based products, the demand for plant-based products such as flax protein powder is increasing in the global plant-based protein market. On the other side, the price of the flax protein powder is one of the factors that is considered while buying a plant-based protein powder as it is relatively higher in comparison to animal-based protein powder, and this may prohibit the growth of flax protein powder in nature future.

Global Flax Protein Powder Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, global flax protein powder market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, global flax protein powder market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverage Industry Breakfast Cereals Soups and Salads Smoothies & Shakes Others

Dietary Supplements

Nutritional Bars

Retail/Household

On the basis of sales channel, global flax protein powder market has been segmented as –

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail



Global Flax Protein Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in the business of flax protein powder market are Glanbia Nutritionals, Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, Clearspring Ltd., Real Food Source Ltd., The Protein Works, The vegan protein company, Stony Brook WholeHearted Foods, Protein World, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Flax Protein Powder Market

Flax protein powder has become a replacement for other proteins such as whey protein, meat proteins, egg protein, and others. Owing to a rise in the awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of plant-based food and beverages, consumers are now switching to vegan diets. Health, environment, and animal welfare are some of the key concerns behind changing consumer habits and the increasing number of consumers going in for vegetarian diets especially in U.S. and European countries. Currently, the flax protein powder manufacturers are offering a wide range of plant-based ingredients in these countries that offer a similar taste, texture, and quality and also in terms of health benefits. Flax protein powder manufacturers are targeting manufacturers of dietary supplements, nutritional bars, sports nutrition, organic food and beverage manufacturers, and others in order to meet the increasing demand for vegetarian and organic products in the global market.

