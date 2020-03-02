Food Enzyme Market 2017-2023 Analysis – Novozymes, Palsgaard, Purac Biochem, Royal Dsm, Riken Vitamin, Engrain, Associated British Foods, Cargill, David Michael, Kerry Group

Food and beverage enzymes are highly selective chemical catalysts that initiate metabolic reaction within unripe fruit and other food materials.

In the 1930s, Edward Howell, MD, the food enzyme pioneer, found that there is a difference between plant enzymes and those that are produced by the body. He was convinced that plant enzymes in food and supplements have a different function in human digestion than that of the body’s own digestive enzymes. With this theory, he began isolating and concentrating plant enzymes from their sources. He found the difference is that food enzymes begin digesting food in the stomach and will work for at least one hour before the body’s digestive system begins to work. For this reason, enzymes should be considered essential nutrients. Unfortunately, this is not the case, and food manufacturers are removing them from food to gain shelf-life.

Historically enzymes are considered to be non-toxic and not of safety concern for consumers since they are naturally present in ingredients used to make food.

However, food enzymes produced industrially by extraction from plant and animal tissues, or by fermentation of microorganisms, are assessed for safety.

• Novozymes

• Palsgaard

• Purac Biochem

• Royal Dsm

• Riken Vitamin

• Engrain

• Associated British Foods

• Cargill

• David Michael

• Kerry Group

• Carbohydrates

• Protease

• Lipase

• Beverages

• Dairy products

• Bakery products

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• Korea

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Australia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Middle East & Africa

• Egypt

• South Africa

• Israel

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

