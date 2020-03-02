Forchlorfenuron Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2028

Forchlorfenuron is a kind of cytokinin which is used to improve the growth of fruit sizes, fruit cluster and fruit set. Forchlorfenuron is a urea compound with phenyl group. Forchlorfenuron is majorly used in grapes and kiwi fruits as the growth promoter for these fruits. Forchlorfenuron functions with the plant auxins to promote the cell division, resulting in the growth of the fruits size and set. These plant growth regulators are also used in berry and some other fruit plants. The application rate of forchlorfenuron depends on the expected harvest period, for instance, low rate application of forchlorfenuron is sufficient for the grape to harvest in time, and the high rate of application of ferchlorfenuron causes increase in fruit size and harvest delay. The application rates also selected on the basis of fruit type. Forchlorfenuron is a newly introduced plant growth regulator in the agrochemical market and is anticipated to be a growing market, in terms of demand.

Global Forchlorfenuron Market Dynamics

Market Drivers of Forchlorfenuron Market

Increasing demand for food and decreasing fertile land is pushing the demand for various effective fertilizers and agrochemicals. Plant regulators are penetrating in the agrochemical market with a good rate, due to increasing pressure on the agricultural sector to produce more food in less time to serve a fast growing populations food demand. Rising demand for fruits because of growing health consciousness in the population, is expected to push the demand for forchlorfenuron, during the forecast period. New developments in the agrochemical industry is also pushing the use of forchlorfenuron in various applications from agricultural industry. Increasing acceptance of various chemical growth promoters by farmers and growers is projected to drive the market for forchlorfenuron, during the forecast period.

Market Restraints of Forchlorfenuron Market

The hazardous effect to HSE (health, safety and environment) standards of forchlorfenuron however can act as the major restraining factor for the growth of the forchlorfenuron demand. The non-target aquatic organisms may be impacted by the surface water runoff, and excess spray drift of forchlorfenuron. However, the US EPA has approved its use for specific crops, which may support the current market growth.

Market Trends of Forchlorfenuron Market

Forchlorfenuron is currently used as the plant regulator for table grapes, kiwi, and resin grapes. Research and developments are under progress by various players to maximize the uses of the forchlorfenuron in other plant applications. Therefore new product development along with the collaborations and contracts has been observed amongst the major strategies followed in the market.

Global Forchlorfenuron Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the global forchlorfenuron market can be segmented as:

High purity (≥98%)

Low purity (<98%)

On the basis of application, the global forchlorfenuron market can be segmented as:

Grapes

Kiwi

Berrys

Other fruits

Forchlorfenuron Market: Regional Outlook

Growing need for food with highly growing population from all over the world. This is pushing the market for agrochemicals, for increasing the crop yields, in the available fertile land. Large population base in Asia Pacific is creating more opportunities for forchlorfenuron market, compared to that of in other regions. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific are pushing for new developments in the agricultural field. Forchlorfenuron is also majorly consumed in North America and Europe. Middle East & Africa followed Europe in terms of demand share, whereas Latin America contributes to a low share of the total demand for the forchlorfenuron. Large population base increasing disposable income of the population and decreasing available fertile land are some of the factors which are driving the market for forchlorfenuron market in Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to grow at a good rate during the forecast period. Availability of the fertile land and increasing initiatives by the regional authorities is accelerating the regional demand for agrochemicals such as forchlorfenuron, and others.

Global Forchlorfenuron Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global forchlorfenuron market are: