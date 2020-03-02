Global Air Cargo Security Equipment Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Air Cargo Security Equipment Market (by product type (human-heartbeat detection systems and x-ray systems), application (aviation checkpoint solutions, air cargo security screening and advanced personnel screening)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Air Cargo Security Equipment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Air Cargo Security Equipment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Air Cargo Security Equipment growth factors.

The forecast Air Cargo Security Equipment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Air Cargo Security Equipment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

Increasing Threat of Terror-Related Activities to Promote Growth in the Air Cargo Security Equipment Market

Growth in the OEM suppliers drives the growth of the air cargo security equipment market. In addition, increasing adoption of X-ray technologies for the use of the security system is boosting the growth of the cargo security equipment market. On the other hand, increasing threat of terror-related activities and smuggling has advised airport authorities to adopt explosive detection technology. However, High cost of the screening systems and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of using the sophisticated air cargo security equipment are likely to restrain the growth of the Air cargo security equipment market. Furthermore, advanced technologies with innovative designs are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the air cargo security equipment market over the years to come. Moreover, growing investment by various state governments in up-gradation of existing security technology and detect newly innovated chemical bases explosives is anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall market.

Asia Pacific Region to Contribute To Growth in the Global Air Cargo Security Equipment Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global air cargo security equipment market in terms of revenue followed by Europe and North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the introduction of new screening technology devices and advanced security equipment. Moreover, the European legislature has enforced 100% cargo screening on all passenger flights from Europe. The Middle East is witnessing growth in infrastructure development and targeting new airports and terminals in the region of main airport hubs. Moreover, Middle Eastern air cargo carriers have maintained strong performance and witnessed increased air cargo volume.

Apex Logistics Increases Wuhan-Chicago Round-Trip Freighter Ops

In Aug 2018-, the inaugural flight of the Wuhan-Chicago-Incheon-Wuhan round-trip flight, arranged by China-based Apex Logistics International Ltd., took off smoothly from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport (WUH). This charter service will greatly enhance the air cargo capacity out of Wuhan to North America, thereby expanding the growth and development of the surrounding regions’ economy and trade.

The Hubei Provincial Government and Wuhan Municipal Government have always focused on the efficient and orderly operation of the air cargo market, and actively promoted the rapid and sustainable development of the economy and key components of the logistics industry.

DHL Expands Airfreight Operation in Response to Asian Demand

In May 2018- DHL Global Forwarding is expanding its round-the-world freighter operation to meet demand growth on Asian and transpacific trades. The forwarding giant said that it would deploy a second dedicated Boeing 747-400F — ACMI-leased through Atlas Air to connect the US, Europe and Asia, following on from the launch of a first flight last year.

The index recently increased to 66 points in March from 64 points in January. With an index value clearly above 50, the DHL Global Trade Barometer signals solid further growth for global trade for the next three months.

