Global Bicycle Market 2019 Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Analysis & Forecast 2025

Bicycle, often called a bike or cycle, is a non-automatic vehicle with two wheels in tandem, usually propelled by pedals connected to the rear wheel by a chain, and having handlebars for steering and a saddle like seat.

Bicycle is principal means of transportation, it also provide a popular form of recreation, and have been adapted for use as children’s toys, general fitness, courier services, and bicycle racing. Due to the straightforward production technology as well as low cost and price, bicycle industry gets a fast development in recent years. The production of bicycles is concentrated in the China, USA, Europe and India. Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek, Shanghai Phonex, Atlas, Flying Pigeon famed for their bicycle production, are among the major bicycle producers in the world.

Global sales of bicycles will increase to 132214 K Units in 2016 from 118969 K Units in 2012. It is predicted that the global bicycle demand will develop with an average growth rate of 1.39% in the coming five years.

Currently, most of bicycles produced in China are exported to other countries, such as USA and West Europe. Moreover, Chinese producers also are the major OEMs for the foreign famous brands. According to the research, Giant provides OEM service to Trek, based in Taiwan and China Mainland.

The global Bicycle market is valued at 28200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 37900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bicycle market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bicycle in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bicycle in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bicycle market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bicycle market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Giant Bicycles

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

Trek

Shanghai Phonex

Atlas

Flying Pigeon

Merida

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Avon Cycles

Tianjin Battle

Cannondale

Libahuang

Specialized

Trinx Bikes

DAHON

Cycoo

Bridgestone Cycle

Laux (Tianjin)

Samchuly Bicycle

Cube

Pacific Cycles

Derby Cycle

Grimaldi Industri

Gazelle

KHS

Forever

Scott Sports

Fuji Bikes

Pashley Cycles

Accell Group

Huffy

LOOKC

Market size by Product

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

Market size by End User

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bicycle market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bicycle market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bicycle companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bicycle submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bicycle are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bicycle market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bicycle Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bicycle Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 20 Inch

1.4.3 24 Inch

1.4.4 26 Inch

1.4.5 27 Inch

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Bicycle Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Transportation Tools

1.5.3 Recreation

1.5.4 Racing

1.5.5 Physical Training

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bicycle Market Size

2.1.1 Global Bicycle Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Bicycle Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Bicycle Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Bicycle Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Bicycle Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bicycle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bicycle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bicycle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Bicycle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bicycle Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bicycle Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Bicycle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Bicycle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bicycle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bicycle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bicycle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bicycle Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bicycle Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bicycle Revenue by Product

4.3 Bicycle Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bicycle Breakdown Data by End User

…

