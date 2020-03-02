Global Cards And Payments Market 2019-2025| PayPal And MasterCard, Bank Of America, Visa, American Express

The cards and payments market comprise establishments engaged in storing, processing and transmitting payment cards data. This market covers issuing and acquiring banks, card processing and issuing companies, payment processing institutions such as banks, non-banking financial corporations and others. Revenue generated from the cards and payments market include all the processing and services fees levied by the banks and financial institutions for payment processing. This market excludes interest charged by the banks on credit card and other cards.

The global payments industry has witnessed rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures.

In 2018, the global Cards And Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cards And Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cards And Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Express

Visa

Bank Of America

PayPal And MasterCard

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cards

Payment Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Non-Banking Financial Institutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cards And Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cards And Payments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

