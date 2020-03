Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cast Saw Devices Market Anticipated To Reach A Value Of Nearly US$ 200 Mn By 2026, To Expand At A CAGR Of 4% From 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



Cast saw devices are important orthopedic equipment employed in removal of casts that are used in fracture management. Bi-valving method is used to cut the cast with the help of an oscillating blade that is safe and prevents any cuts or injuries to patient’s skin on contact. However, demand for cast saw devices is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidence of non-fatal injuries and growing burden of osteoporosis.

The global cast saw devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on saw type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global cast saw devices market.

Global Cast Saw Devices Market: Key Segments

The global cast saw devices market has been segmented based on saw type, application, end-user, and region. Based on saw type, the cast saw devices market has been classified into electric saw without vacuum, electric saw with vacuum, and battery operated saw. Based on application, the cast saw devices market has been segregated into plaster of Paris (POP) cast removal and fiberglass cast removal. In terms of end-user, the cast saw devices market has been divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Cast Saw Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global cast saw devices market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa ). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global cast saw devices market include Essity Aktiebolag, De Soutter Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, HEBU medical GmbH, McArthur Medical Sales, Inc., Medezine Ltd., Rimec S.R.L., Prime Medical, Inc., Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Hanshin Medical Co., Ltd., and OSCIMED SA.

