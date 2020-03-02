Global CT Scanners Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2022

The healthcare sector has witnessed remarkable changes in the last decade. There has been an increase in the usage of innovative and sensitive diagnostic tools, which are resulting in advancements in healthcare facilities. The evolution of imaging technology has contributed to the development of better diagnoses and clinical interventions.

Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1958258

Advancements in the field of computed tomography (CT) scanners have allowed healthcare professionals to visualize minor details in the human body within minutes. Globally, companies manufacturing CT scanners are making greater investments in the development of devices with lower radiation dose and with better imaging quality. Increased usage of premium and portable scanners has further accounted for the growth of the CT scanner market.

In the last decade, the global market for CT scanners has witnessed a noteworthy increase. There have been many advancements in mid-tier, premium and portable CT scanners. These advances have helped immensely in the diagnosis of various disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders and cancer. As stated by Mr. Amit Kumar Singh, (Senior Radiographer from North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health Education and Research), The CT scanner has now become the backbone of the radiology department as it plays an immense role in the diagnosis of various types of disease. CT scanners have replaced the use of X-rays and ultrasounds in the healthcare sector to a large extent. Some key players in this industry include Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba America Medical Systems (acquired by Canon Inc.), Philips Medical Systems BV, Hitachi Medical Systems and Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

CT scanners are being widely used in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and research institutes. These imaging modalities find application in oncological, neurological, thoracic, abdominal scanning and more. CT imaging is becoming a common procedure used for the diagnosis, treatment planning and study of the prognosis of diseases. CT scanning, with relatively short scan times and enhanced detailed information, are becoming the method of choice in emergency cases, which require quick decisionmaking. CT scans have become an essential part of diagnostic studies. Apart from diagnostic purposes, CT scanners have also helped widely in guided therapies.

In the previous version of this report, the CT scanner market was studied based on type, region and application. In this report, the market is studied based on type, end user, application and region. The previous report categorized the CT scanner market by type under low-tier, mid-tier and premium scanners whereas in the present report, portable scanners and cone beam CT scanners are also discussed. The report discusses end users such as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic center and research institutes.

View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-markets-for-ct-scanners-report.html/toc

Oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and others (guided procedures, spine, chest/thorax, pelvic/abdominal) are the categories under the market by application. The regional markets are analyzed for North America, Europe and the emerging markets.

Report Scope

The increased occurrence of diseases, such as cancer and metabolic diseases, has influenced the pharmaceutical/healthcare industry towards developing efficient and accurate diagnostic tools and therapies. With the increase in the aging population and incidence of diseases worldwide, along with the recent research and development (R&D), the demand for advanced technology for diagnostics has significantly increased. Technological developments in computed tomography have brought significant changes in the speed, spatial resolution and dose efficiency in newer CT scanners. The advanced and high-end machines have transformed the field of radiology/imaging. This report focuses on the global market for CT scanners and provides an updated review, including the basic design and its applications.

The report addresses the total market for CT scanners focusing on the various types of CT scanners used, which include low-tier CT scanners (64 slices), portable scanners and cone beam CT scanners. The report also covers four main areas of applications: oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and others (guided procedures, spine, chest/thorax, pelvic/abdominal). The report also covers the market for CT scanners by end user. The end users of CT scanners considered in this report are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs and research and academics. Cone beam computed tomography is not included in the market by end user and application as this modality is generally used in dentistry and for maxillofacial scanning. In this study, BCC Research has attempted to estimate the market for computed tomography scanners based on revenue and unit shipments.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analyses and comprehensive profiles of the companies that lead the CT scanner industry. The demographic analysis of various countries is also covered in the report. Major players in the market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Medical Systems BV, Toshiba America Medical Systems (acquired by Canon Inc.), Hitachi Medical Systems and Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

This report focuses on the global market for CT scanners and provides an updated review, including its applications in various healthcare industry segments. The report covers CT scanners used in diagnostics and therapies.

The scope of the study is global. BCC Research analyzes each market and its application, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and the emerging markets. The emerging markets include countries such as India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1958258

Report Includes

– 41 data tables and 17 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for Computed Tomography (CT) scanners

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2022

– Examination of the industry, its relationship to the healthcare industry, and its participants and trends for the future

– Analysis of market dynamics, including factors driving growth, challenges affecting the industry, and opportunities

– Reviews of the competitive landscape, leading pipeline products, pricing, and technology offerings

– Company profiles of major players in the market including, Canon Inc., Danaher Corp., GE Healthcare Ltd., Hitachi Medical Systems, Medtronic, Scanco Medical AG, and Siemens Healthineers

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/