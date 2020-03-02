Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market to Witness Rapid Growth in the Near Future

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market, a Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets (also known as a Graphics tablet, digitizer, drawing tablet, digital drawing tablet, pen tablet, or digital art board) is a computer input device that enables a user to hand-draw images, animations and graphics, with a special pen-like stylus, similar to the way a person draws images with a pencil and paper. These tablets may also be used to capture data or handwritten signatures. It can also be used to trace an image from a piece of paper which is taped or otherwise secured to the tablet surface. Capturing data in this way, by tracing or entering the corners of linear poly-lines or shapes, is called digitizing.

The device consists of a flat surface upon which the user may “draw” or trace an image using the attached stylus, a pen-like drawing apparatus. The image is displayed on the computer monitor, though some graphic tablets now also incorporate an LCD screen for a more realistic or natural experience and usability.

In consumption market, the global revenue will increases to 304.21 M USD in 2018 from 215.14 M USD in 2013.

North America is the largest consumption of Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets, with a revenue market share nearly 24.40% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 23.42% in 2017. Japan is another important consumption market of Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets.

The global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wacom

Huion

UGEE

ViewSonic

Samsung

Hanwang

Bosto

PenPower

AIPTEK

Adesso

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1024 Level

2048 Level

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial Design

Animation & Film

Advertising

Others

Table of Contents

1 Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets

1.2 Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Segment by Type

1.3 Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Segment by Application

1.3 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market by Region

1.4 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Size

1.4.1 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets

Table Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Consumption (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Digital Writing & Graphics Tablets Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

