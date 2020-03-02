GLOBAL DISPOSABLE MEDICAL SUPPLIES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025
Disposable Medical Supplies Market:
Executive Summary
Disposable medical supplies are medical and surgical products which are intended for one use only. Disposable medical supplies mainly include injection and infusion products, wound care products, blood and dialysis products, medical implanting material, disposable clothing, incontinence supplies and surgical supplies etc.
Disposable medical supplies are widely used in surgery and health market. The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are increasingly health conscious consumers, and accelerating global economy. Disposable medical supplies industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In 2018, the global Disposable Medical Supplies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Disposable Medical Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disposable Medical Supplies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Johnson & Johnson
- Baxter
- Fresenius
- Boston Scientific
- Medtronic
- BD
- 3M
- Terumo Corporation
- B. Braun
- Smith & Nephew
- Abbott
- C. R. Bard
- Novartis
- ConvaTec
- Medline
- Teleflex
- Halyard Health
- Nitto Medical
- Coloplast
- Smiths Group
- Weigao
- BSN medical
- Lohmann & Rauscher
- Ansell
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Injection and Infusion
- Wound Care
- Blood and Dialysis
- Medical Implanting Material
- Disposable Clothing
- Incontinence Supplies
- Surgical Supplies
Market segment by Application, split into
- Home Healthcare & Nursing Home
- Hospitals & Other Medical Institutions
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Disposable Medical Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Disposable Medical Supplies development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disposable Medical Supplies are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Injection and Infusion
1.4.3 Wound Care
1.4.4 Blood and Dialysis
1.4.5 Medical Implanting Material
1.4.6 Disposable Clothing
1.4.7 Incontinence Supplies
1.4.8 Surgical Supplies
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Home Healthcare & Nursing Home
1.5.3 Hospitals & Other Medical Institutions
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size
2.2 Disposable Medical Supplies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Disposable Medical Supplies Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Disposable Medical Supplies Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Disposable Medical Supplies Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Disposable Medical Supplies Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Disposable Medical Supplies Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Disposable Medical Supplies Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Johnson & Johnson
12.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12.2 Baxter
12.2.1 Baxter Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.2.4 Baxter Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Baxter Recent Development
12.3 Fresenius
12.3.1 Fresenius Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.3.4 Fresenius Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Fresenius Recent Development
12.4 Boston Scientific
12.4.1 Boston Scientific Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.4.4 Boston Scientific Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development
12.5 Medtronic
12.5.1 Medtronic Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.5.4 Medtronic Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Medtronic Recent Development
12.6 BD
12.6.1 BD Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.6.4 BD Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 BD Recent Development
12.7 3M
12.7.1 3M Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.7.4 3M Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 3M Recent Development
12.8 Terumo Corporation
12.8.1 Terumo Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.8.4 Terumo Corporation Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development
12.9 B. Braun
12.9.1 B. Braun Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.9.4 B. Braun Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 B. Braun Recent Development
12.10 Smith & Nephew
12.10.1 Smith & Nephew Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Disposable Medical Supplies Introduction
12.10.4 Smith & Nephew Revenue in Disposable Medical Supplies Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development
12.11 Abbott
12.12 C. R. Bard
12.13 Novartis
12.14 ConvaTec
12.15 Medline
12.16 Teleflex
12.17 Halyard Health
12.18 Nitto Medical
12.19 Coloplast
12.20 Smiths Group
12.21 Weigao
12.22 BSN medical
12.23 Lohmann & Rauscher
12.24 Ansell
Continuous…
