GLOBAL ELECTRIC CIGARETTES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
Global Electric Cigarettes Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electric Cigarettes Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emits doses of vaporized nicotine, or non-nicotine solutions, for the user to inhale. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Factors like no harmful effects on health alike tobacco cigarettes and various technological advancements is likely to drive the global electric cigarettes market during the forecast period. Increasing number of vape shops and designated stores is augmenting growth to the market. However, strict legal framework has been implemented over the manufacturing of electronic cigarettes that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of Global Electric Cigarettes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly advancing technology for manufacturing electronic cigarettes. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Electric Cigarettes market due to increasing number of patients with health issues due to consumption of tobacco. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of vape stores in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.
The major market player included in this report are:
Altria Group
British American Tobacco
Imperial Brands
International Vapor Group
Japan Tobacco
Nicotek LLC
Njoy Inc.
Philip Morris International Inc.
Reynolds American Inc.
Vmr Flavours LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Disposable
Modular
Rechargeable
By Flavour:
Tobacco
Botanical
Fruit
Sweet
Beverage
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Specialist E-Cig Shops
Online
Supermarkets
Tobacconist
Others
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Electric Cigarettes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
