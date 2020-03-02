Enteral Feeding Tube Market will surge at 6.3% CAGR to hit 1030 million US$ by 2025: QY Research, Inc.

A market research report is a perfect tool for digging deep into critical aspects of the global Enteral Feeding Tube market and closely understanding factors that influence its growth. Our research analysts are experienced enough to provide you with the right information about the global Enteral Feeding Tube market to help your business propel forward in the coming years. What makes us different from other market researchers is our high level of analysis that helps you to identify key opportunities available in the global Enteral Feeding Tube market. The report provides every bit of information about the global Enteral Feeding Tube market related to major market segments, vendor landscape, geographical growth, and other significant factors.

The global Enteral Feeding Tube market is valued at 630 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum or jejunum.

A feeding tube is a medical device used to provide nutrition to people who cannot obtain nutrition by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation. The state of being fed by a feeding tube is called gavage, enteral feeding or tube feeding. Placement may be temporary for the treatment of acute conditions or lifelong in the case of chronic disabilities. A variety of feeding tubes are used in medical practice. They are usually made of polyurethane or silicone. The diameter of a feeding tube is measured in French units (each French unit equals 0.33 millimeters). They are classified by site of insertion and intended use.

The classification of Enteral Feeding Tube includes Gastrostomy Tube, Nasoenteric Tube and Other Tube. And the proportion of Nasoenteric Tube in 2017 is about 63%, and the proportion is stable from 2013 to 2017.

Enteral Feeding Tube is widely sales for Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diabetes and Other. The most proportion of Enteral Feeding Tube is for Oncology, and the consumption proportion is about 36% in 2017. Diabetes is the highest growth application with average growth rate over 8%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

This report focuses on Enteral Feeding Tube volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enteral Feeding Tube market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Key Manufacturers of Enteral Feeding Tube Market are:

Abbott

Fresenius Kabi

Danone

Nestle

Halyard Health

Cook Medical

B. Braun

Boston Scientific

Vygon

Conmed

C. R. Bard

Cardinal Health

Applied Medical

Enteral Feeding Tube market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Gastrostomy Tube

Nasoenteric Tube

Other

Major Application as follows:

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Diabetes

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Enteral Feeding Tube Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Few of the questions answered through the report

(1) How will the global Enteral Feeding Tube market performance during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Enteral Feeding Tube market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Enteral Feeding Tube market?

(5) How will these strategies influence market growth and competition?

