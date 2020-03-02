Global Financial Planning Software Market Outlook to 2023 – PIEtech, Inc., eMoney Advisor, Advicent, Money Tree, WealthTec, Oltis Software, Advisor Software, Envestnet, inStream Solutions, Wealthcare Capital Management, SunGard WealthStation (FIS), Advizr, RightCapital, Cheshire Software, Razor Logic Systems
Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.
Good financial planning software is an essential tool for today’s financial advisor. Effective financial planning enables individuals to proactively protect themselves during various stages of career transitions.
USA is the largest consumption countries of financial planning software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 58.7% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 25%.
USA, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India are now the key developers of Financial Planning Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.
Top 10 took up about 70% of the global market in 2016. Advicent, eMoney Advisor, PIEtech?, Inc., Money Tree, Envestnet, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.
Over the next five years, RRI projects that Financial Planning Software will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Planning Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Cloud-based Financial Planning Software
On-promise Type Financial Planning Software
Segmentation by application:
SME
Large Enterprise
Personal Purpose
Other Purposes
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.
The key players covered in this report:
PIEtech, Inc.
eMoney Advisor
Advicent
Money Tree
WealthTec
Oltis Software
Advisor Software
Envestnet
inStream Solutions
Wealthcare Capital Management
SunGard WealthStation (FIS)
Advizr
RightCapital
Cheshire Software
Razor Logic Systems
Moneywise Software
struktur AG
Futurewise Technologies
ESPlanner Inc.
ISoftware Limited
FinPal Pty Ltd
WealthTrace
Sigma Conso
prevero GmbH(Unit4)
SAP
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Financial Planning Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Financial Planning Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Financial Planning Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Financial Planning Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Financial Planning Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.