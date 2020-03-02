Global Fingerprint Identification Chip Market Share to Record Study Growth & Opportunities 2019-2025

Fingerprint identification uses fingerprints of human body to distinguish and identify individual identity.

The fingerprint identification technology is the most mature and most widely used among all biological identification technologies.

The global Fingerprint Identification Chip market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fingerprint Identification Chip volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fingerprint Identification Chip market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Secugen

Integrated Biometrics

Hid

Crossmatch,

Fingerprint Cards

Sparkfun Electronics

Next Biometrics

Nitgen

Suprema

Shenzhen Yaloite Biometrics Technology

Anviz Global

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Package

Unpackage

Segment by Application

PC and NB

Cell Phone and PDA

Automobile

Locks

Others

