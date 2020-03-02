Global Heavy-Duty Truck Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
Heavy-duty (HD) trucks come under heavy-duty commercial vehicles and are used for cargo transportation, logistics operations, construction, mining, and agricultural fields for various functions.
Heavy Duty (HD) Truck is the largest trucks allowed on the road, it is mostly used for long-haul purposes.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IVECO
KANAZ
MAN
Navistar International
Paccar
Scania
Tata Motors
Volvo Trucks
Isuzu
Daimler Trucks
Hino Motors
Chinese Manufacturers
Ashok Leyland
The global Heavy-Duty Truck market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Heavy-Duty Truck volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy-Duty Truck market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Complete Vehicle
Incomplete Vehicle
Semitrailer Tractor
Segment by Application
Real Estate Development
Infrastructre Construction
Freight Market
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Executive Summary
1 Heavy-Duty Truck Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heavy-Duty Truck
1.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Truck Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Complete Vehicle
1.2.3 Incomplete Vehicle
1.2.4 Semitrailer Tractor
1.3 Heavy-Duty Truck Segment by Application
1.3.1 Heavy-Duty Truck Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Real Estate Development
1.3.3 Infrastructre Construction
1.3.4 Freight Market
1.3.5 Others
1.3 Global Heavy-Duty Truck Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Truck Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Heavy-Duty Truck Market Size
1.4.1 Global Heavy-Duty Truck Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Heavy-Duty Truck Production (2014-2025)
………
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy-Duty Truck Business
7.1 IVECO
7.1.1 IVECO Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 IVECO Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 KANAZ
7.2.1 KANAZ Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 KANAZ Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 MAN
7.3.1 MAN Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 MAN Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Navistar International
7.4.1 Navistar International Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Navistar International Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Paccar
7.5.1 Paccar Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Paccar Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Scania
7.6.1 Scania Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Scania Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Tata Motors
7.7.1 Tata Motors Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Tata Motors Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Volvo Trucks
7.8.1 Volvo Trucks Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Volvo Trucks Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Isuzu
7.9.1 Isuzu Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Isuzu Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Daimler Trucks
7.10.1 Daimler Trucks Heavy-Duty Truck Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Heavy-Duty Truck Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Daimler Trucks Heavy-Duty Truck Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Hino Motors
7.12 Chinese Manufacturers
7.13 Ashok Leyland
Continued….
