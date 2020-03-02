Global Herbal Extract Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
Herbal extract is referred to the crude mixtures extracted from various parts of plants, which have diverse applications in various industries. The extraction of herbal compounds is generally carried out using ethanol or water.
Herbal extracts have been identified to be highly consumed in the form of dietary supplements. Other major application sectors of herbal extracts include food, beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, and others.
The global Herbal Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Herbal Extract market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Herbal Extract in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Herbal Extract in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Herbal Extract market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Herbal Extract market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Martin Bauer
Indena
Euromed
Naturex
Bio-Botanica
Maypro
Sabinsa
Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.)
Natural
Xi’an Shengtian
Market size by Product
Garlic
Basil
Soy
Marigold
Aloe Vera
Licorice
Reishi
Others
Market size by End User
Food & Beverages
Personal Care
Dietary Supplements
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Herbal Extract market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Herbal Extract market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Herbal Extract companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Herbal Extract submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Herbal Extract are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Herbal Extract market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Herbal Extract Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Herbal Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Garlic
1.4.3 Basil
1.4.4 Soy
1.4.5 Marigold
1.4.6 Aloe Vera
1.4.7 Licorice
1.4.8 Reishi
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Herbal Extract Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Food & Beverages
1.5.3 Personal Care
1.5.4 Dietary Supplements
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Herbal Extract Market Size
2.1.1 Global Herbal Extract Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Herbal Extract Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Herbal Extract Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Herbal Extract Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Herbal Extract Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Herbal Extract Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Herbal Extract Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Herbal Extract Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Herbal Extract Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Herbal Extract Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Herbal Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Herbal Extract Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Herbal Extract Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Herbal Extract Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Herbal Extract Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Herbal Extract Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Herbal Extract Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Herbal Extract Sales by Product
4.2 Global Herbal Extract Revenue by Product
4.3 Herbal Extract Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Herbal Extract Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Martin Bauer
11.1.1 Martin Bauer Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Martin Bauer Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Martin Bauer Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.1.5 Martin Bauer Recent Development
11.2 Indena
11.2.1 Indena Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Indena Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Indena Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.2.5 Indena Recent Development
11.3 Euromed
11.3.1 Euromed Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Euromed Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Euromed Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.3.5 Euromed Recent Development
11.4 Naturex
11.4.1 Naturex Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Naturex Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Naturex Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.4.5 Naturex Recent Development
11.5 Bio-Botanica
11.5.1 Bio-Botanica Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Bio-Botanica Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Bio-Botanica Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.5.5 Bio-Botanica Recent Development
11.6 Maypro
11.6.1 Maypro Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Maypro Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Maypro Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.6.5 Maypro Recent Development
11.7 Sabinsa
11.7.1 Sabinsa Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Sabinsa Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Sabinsa Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.7.5 Sabinsa Recent Development
11.8 Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.)
11.8.1 Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.) Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.) Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.) Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.8.5 Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.) Recent Development
11.9 Natural
11.9.1 Natural Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Natural Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Natural Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.9.5 Natural Recent Development
11.10 Xi’an Shengtian
11.10.1 Xi’an Shengtian Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Xi’an Shengtian Herbal Extract Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Xi’an Shengtian Herbal Extract Products Offered
11.10.5 Xi’an Shengtian Recent Development
Continuous…
