Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nonferrous Metal Recycling volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nonferrous Metal Recycling market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Materials

ArcelorMittal

Nucor

CMC Recycling

Sims Metal Management

Aurubis

EMR

DOWA

Baosteel

Remondis

Van Peperzeel

Eldan-Recycling

Guidetti

Metal & Waste Recycling

Great Metal Recycling

Greener Recycling

UCG Recycling

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lead

Tin

Rare metals

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Equipment Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nonferrous Metal Recycling

1.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lead

1.2.3 Tin

1.2.4 Rare metals

1.3 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Equipment Manufacturing

1.3.5 Shipbuilding

1.3 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Size

1.4.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production

3.4.1 North America Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production

3.5.1 Europe Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nonferrous Metal Recycling Business

7.1 Mitsubishi Materials

7.1.1 Mitsubishi Materials Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mitsubishi Materials Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ArcelorMittal

7.2.1 ArcelorMittal Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ArcelorMittal Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nucor

7.3.1 Nucor Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nucor Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 CMC Recycling

7.4.1 CMC Recycling Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 CMC Recycling Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sims Metal Management

7.5.1 Sims Metal Management Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sims Metal Management Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Aurubis

7.6.1 Aurubis Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Aurubis Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 EMR

7.7.1 EMR Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 EMR Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DOWA

7.8.1 DOWA Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DOWA Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Baosteel

7.9.1 Baosteel Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Baosteel Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Remondis

7.10.1 Remondis Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Remondis Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Van Peperzeel

7.12 Eldan-Recycling

7.13 Guidetti

7.14 Metal & Waste Recycling

7.15 Great Metal Recycling

7.16 Greener Recycling

7.17 UCG Recycling

8 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nonferrous Metal Recycling

8.4 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Distributors List

9.3 Nonferrous Metal Recycling Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Market Forecast

11.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Nonferrous Metal Recycling Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

