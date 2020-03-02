Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Polyester Adhesive Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyester Adhesive Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyester Adhesive Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nitto

3M

Teraoka Tape

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Saint-Gobain

MBK Tape Solutions

Custom Fabricating & Supplies

Permapack

HALCO

Isolcavi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flame-retardant acrylic

Standard Acrylic

Segment by Application

Electric Insulation

Flame-retardant Electrical Insulation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyester Adhesive Tape

1.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flame-retardant acrylic

1.2.3 Standard Acrylic

1.3 Polyester Adhesive Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electric Insulation

1.3.3 Flame-retardant Electrical Insulation

1.3 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Size

1.4.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyester Adhesive Tape Production

3.4.1 North America Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyester Adhesive Tape Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyester Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyester Adhesive Tape Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyester Adhesive Tape Business

7.1 Nitto

7.1.1 Nitto Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nitto Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 3M Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teraoka Tape

7.3.1 Teraoka Tape Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teraoka Tape Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mitsubishi Polyester Film

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MBK Tape Solutions

7.6.1 MBK Tape Solutions Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MBK Tape Solutions Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Custom Fabricating & Supplies

7.7.1 Custom Fabricating & Supplies Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Custom Fabricating & Supplies Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Permapack

7.8.1 Permapack Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Permapack Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 HALCO

7.9.1 HALCO Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 HALCO Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Isolcavi

7.10.1 Isolcavi Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Isolcavi Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Polyester Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyester Adhesive Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyester Adhesive Tape

8.4 Polyester Adhesive Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Polyester Adhesive Tape Distributors List

9.3 Polyester Adhesive Tape Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Polyester Adhesive Tape Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

