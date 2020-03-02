Global Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Market 2019 by Production Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Smart glasses are among the smart wearables that consumers procure and use. Smart wearables are devices that are worn on the body either as an accessory or as a part of the material used in clothing. These smart wearables can connect to the internet and provide the user with data about their surroundings. Smart glasses display real-time information directly onto the user’s field of vision by using AR techniques. These smart glasses can perform more complex tasks, such as run applications and support internet connectivity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2017, the Android OS segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Factors such as the easy availability of the open source platform and the increased popularity of Android OS will contribute to the growth of the market in this segment during the next few years.

The worldwide market for Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Google Glass

Microsoft

SONY

Apple

Samsung

Newmine

Baidu Glassess

Recon

Lenovo

ITheater

Gonbes

USAMS

TESO

Shenzhen good technology

Osterhout Design Group

AOS Shanghai Electronics

Vuzix Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

iOS

Windows

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial/Health/Fitness Purposes

Ordinary Consumer

