Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market 2019 : Industry Size, Growth and Forecast Analysis to 2025

Soil moisture sensors measure the volumetric water content in soil. Since the direct gravimetric measurement of free soil moisture requires removing, drying, and weighting of a sample, soil moisture sensors measure the volumetric water content indirectly by using some other property of the soil, such as electrical resistance, dielectric constant, or interaction with neutrons, as a proxy for the moisture content. The relation between the measured property and soil moisture must be calibrated and may vary depending on environmental factors such as soil type, temperature, or electric conductivity. Reflected microwave radiation is affected by the soil moisture and is used for remote sensing in hydrology and agriculture. Portable probe instruments can be used by farmers or gardeners.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the soil moisture sensor market in 2017. The growth of this market is attributed to the factors such as strict environmental regulations, strong government support, efforts toward automation of agriculture processes, and growing adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices by small and the large farm owners to increase the productivity of the fields. The soil moisture sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to the increasing shift in the pattern of climatic conditions; adoption of soil moisture sensors in applications such as research studies, sports turf, weather forecasting, and construction; and rising awareness about these sensors among the small farm owners in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Meter Group

Irrometer Company

Toro Company

Campbell Scientific

Delta-T Devices

Spectrum Technologies

Sentek

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors

Imko Micromodultechnik

Acclima

Aquacheck

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

Soil Water Potential Sensors

Segment by Application

Residential

Agriculture

Landscaping and Ground Care

Sports Turf

Weather Forecasting

Research Studies

Forestry

Construction and Mining

