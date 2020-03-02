Global Transformer Manufacturing Market Forecast By End-use Industry to 2025

The transformers manufacturing market consists of establishments engaged in the manufacturing of power, distribution and specialty transformers. Some equipment manufactured by these establishments in this industry include fluorescent ballasts, distribution transformers, substation transformers, transmission and distribution voltage regulators and electric power distribution.

China was the largest country in the transformer manufacturing market in 2017.

In 2018, the global Transformer Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Transformer Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

ABB

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Rated Transformers

Medium Rated Transformers

High Rated Transformers

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Plant

Substation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transformer Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transformer Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transformer Manufacturing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

