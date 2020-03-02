Global Vision Processing Unit Market 2019 Industry Share, Size, Opportunities, Growth, and Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report On “Global Vision Processing Unit Market 2019 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 ” To Their Research Database.

A vision processing unit (VPU) is (as of 2016) an emerging class of microprocessor; it is a specific type of AI accelerator, designed to accelerate machine vision tasks.

The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles, drones, and wearable devices in North America is expected to drive the market of VPUs in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mediatek

Cadence Design Systems

CEVA

Synopsys

Movidius

Inuitive

Lattice Semiconductor

Verisilicon

Imagination Technologies

The global Vision Processing Unit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vision Processing Unit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vision Processing Unit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Automotive

Segment by Application

Drones

Surveillance Cameras

Autonomous Vehicles

Smartphones

Digital Cameras

Domestic and Commercial Robots

Wearable Devices

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Vision Processing Unit Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vision Processing Unit

1.2 Vision Processing Unit Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vision Processing Unit Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.2.3 Consumer

1.2.4 Commercial

1.2.5 Healthcare

1.2.6 Automotive

1.3 Vision Processing Unit Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vision Processing Unit Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Drones

1.3.3 Surveillance Cameras

1.3.4 Autonomous Vehicles

1.3.5 Smartphones

1.3.6 Digital Cameras

1.3.7 Domestic and Commercial Robots

1.3.8 Wearable Devices

1.3 Global Vision Processing Unit Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Vision Processing Unit Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Vision Processing Unit Market Size

1.4.1 Global Vision Processing Unit Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Vision Processing Unit Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vision Processing Unit Business

7.1 Mediatek

7.1.1 Mediatek Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mediatek Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cadence Design Systems

7.2.1 Cadence Design Systems Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cadence Design Systems Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CEVA

7.3.1 CEVA Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CEVA Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Synopsys

7.4.1 Synopsys Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Synopsys Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Movidius

7.5.1 Movidius Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Movidius Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Inuitive

7.6.1 Inuitive Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Inuitive Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lattice Semiconductor

7.7.1 Lattice Semiconductor Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lattice Semiconductor Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Verisilicon

7.8.1 Verisilicon Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Verisilicon Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Imagination Technologies

7.9.1 Imagination Technologies Vision Processing Unit Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vision Processing Unit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Imagination Technologies Vision Processing Unit Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

