Global Wireless Infrastructure Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Wireless Infrastructure can be defined infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. Wireless networking is a method by which homes, telecommunications networks and enterprise (business) installations avoid the costly process of introducing cables into a building, or as a connection between various equipment locations and communicate with each other.

The ‘Infrastructure’ link of the Wireless Industry Value Chain is divided into three subgroups (Materials and Process Equipment; Components, and Equipment and Device Makers). In our report, wireless infrastructure Equipment and Device is been analyzed, which based on all existing generations of wireless network technology, including radio access networks (RANs), base transceiver stations (BTSs), mobile softswitching, packet core equipment and E-UTRAN macrocells and so on.

The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

United States Wireless Infrastructure Market is a highly concentrated industry, manufacturers are mostly in the U.S. and Europe. Ericsson is the leading manufacturer in United States Wireless Infrastructure Market with the market share of 36.32% in 2016, in terms of revenue.

Wireless Infrastructure market research report is classified on the basis of technology. Some of the major technologies covered in this report are as follows: 2g/3G, 4G and 5G, with the revenue market share of 16.45%, 78.82% and 4.73% in 2016.

In 2018, the global Wireless Infrastructure market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ericsson

Nokia (ALU+MOTO)

Juniper

Cisco

CommScope

HUBER + SUHNER

Corning

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2G/3G

4G

5G

Market segment by Application, split into

Military Use

Civil Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Wireless Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Wireless Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireless Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 2G/3G

1.4.3 4G

1.4.4 5G

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Military Use

1.5.3 Civil Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless Infrastructure Market Size

2.2 Wireless Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless Infrastructure Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Infrastructure Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless Infrastructure Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless Infrastructure Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ericsson

12.1.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Wireless Infrastructure Introduction

12.1.4 Ericsson Revenue in Wireless Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.2 Nokia (ALU+MOTO)

12.2.1 Nokia (ALU+MOTO) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wireless Infrastructure Introduction

12.2.4 Nokia (ALU+MOTO) Revenue in Wireless Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nokia (ALU+MOTO) Recent Development

12.3 Juniper

12.3.1 Juniper Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wireless Infrastructure Introduction

12.3.4 Juniper Revenue in Wireless Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Juniper Recent Development

12.4 Cisco

12.4.1 Cisco Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Wireless Infrastructure Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Wireless Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.5 CommScope

12.5.1 CommScope Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wireless Infrastructure Introduction

12.5.4 CommScope Revenue in Wireless Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 CommScope Recent Development

12.6 HUBER + SUHNER

12.6.1 HUBER + SUHNER Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Wireless Infrastructure Introduction

12.6.4 HUBER + SUHNER Revenue in Wireless Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HUBER + SUHNER Recent Development

12.7 Corning

12.7.1 Corning Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Infrastructure Introduction

12.7.4 Corning Revenue in Wireless Infrastructure Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Corning Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

