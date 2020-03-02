Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Womens Health Drugs Market to 2024 – Influx of New Products Including Orilissa, Relugolix and Bremelanotide to Diversify Landscape and Drive Growth” to its huge collection of research reports.



The womens health therapy area covers medical disorders that affect females only, primarily disorders of the female reproductive system, including those associated with menstruation, conception, pregnancy, childbirth and menopause. Many of these disorders are highly prevalent among the female population.

The womens health market is relatively small considering the high prevalence of many womens health indications. However, robust growth is projected over the forecast period due to the influx of a number of new products.

This report covers all indications within womens health with a particular focus on five key indications: endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), menopausal disorders and infertility.

Scope

– There are 277 pipeline products in active development for womens health disorders. Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent within the pipeline?

– Merck&Co and Bayer currently represent leading companies within womens health. Will they maintain this dominance over the forecast period?

– Gardasil, Mirena and Nuvaring and are among the most lucrative drugs within the womens health market. Which of these will experience a considerable decline in revenue over the forecast period following loss of patent protection?

– The influx of a number of recent market entrants and late-stage pipeline products will have a considerable impact on the womens health market over the forecast period. Which of these drugs are projected to achieve blockbuster status by 2024?

– In total, 246 licensing deals relating to womens health products have been completed since 2006. Which types of assets attracted the largest deal values?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current treatment landscape, with portfolios of key marketed products and a focus on historical and forecast sales patterns, and an overview of each drugs mechanism of action.

– Analyze the womens health pipeline through a comprehensive review of the pipeline segmented by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Consider market opportunities and potential risks by examining trends in clinical trial duration and size, as well as clinical trial failure rates.

– Predict growth in market size by examining multi-scenario forecasting trends from 2017 to 2024 and determine the contributions that different products and companies will make to this growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the womens health deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.