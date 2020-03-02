High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market Leaps Forward, New Research Discusses driving factors of 2014 – 2020

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global market for high pressure grinding rollers (HPGRs) and the market size and the growth forecast of HPGRs for the period 2012 – 2020. Global mining industry faces a huge challenge to reduce energy consumption in mining activities due to increased energy costs and environmental concerns. Mining companies across the globe are primarily focusing on the grinding process as it consumes almost 50% of the total energy required for mining activities.

Features such as higher energy efficiency and low energy cost as compared to other comminution technologies such as ball mills and SAG mills makes HPGR an important technology in the mining sector and has led to increased adoption of the technology across the mining sector over the years. Increasing demand for higher energy efficiency in comminution and decline in ore grades across the globe is leading to increased adoption of HPGR in mining industry.

Owing to such factors, HPGR technology seems lucrative in mining of precious metals where HPGRs have proved to recover more value from the mining processes. Other benefits such as increased life of wearable parts have made HPGR a viable solution for comminution processes of hard ore mining.

The research report on the HPGR market provides a detailed analysis of HPGR and helps in understanding driving forces behind the popularity of these systems across various end-use industries. The report also provides breakdown and review of various factors affecting the market growth, which are appropriately described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth.

It offers a comprehensive coverage of underlying technological and economic factors influencing the HPGR business. Furthermore, the value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis are included in the report, aiming to provide strategic insight across the supply chain of the HPGR market. The prevalent competition in the market is identified through market share analysis of key players.

The scope of the report includes comprehensive analysis of various market segments based on the application, power rating and processed material type. Further, in-depth cross sectional scrutiny of these segments across different geographic segments has been done to aid in strategic decision making. The report segregates the market based on applications, power rating, processed material type and geography.

Applications in HPGR have been categorized into diamond liberation, base metal liberation, precious metal liberation and pellet feed preparation. The study offers a complete understanding of different application sectors of HPGR market. The report includes study of HPGR based on various power rating as 2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW, 2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1,900 kW, 2 x 1,900 kW – 2 x 3,700 kW and 2 x 3,700 kW and above. Ferrous metals and ferroalloys and non-ferrous metals processing are the two types of process material considered in the scope of this report.

The study provides comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report aims to provide a comprehensive cross-sectional analysis of the component, type, and application segments of HPGR market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Additionally, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. The company profiles include overview of company, revenue, strategies followed to gain competitive advantage, and recent developments. Companies profiled in this report include KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, Koppern Group, CITIC Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., FLSmidth & Co. A/S, SGS Group, Metso Oyj, ABB Ltd., ThyssenKrupp Technologies (Polysius AG) and Outotec Oyj.

The global high pressure grinding roller (HPGR) market is categorized into following segments:

High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market, by Application

Diamond Liberation

Base Metal Liberation

Precious Metal Beneficiation

Pellet Feed Preparation

High Pressure Grinding Rollers(HPGR) Market, by Power Rating

2 x 100 kW – 2 x 650 kW

2 x 650 kW – 2 x 1900 kW

2 x 1900 kW – 2 x 3700 kW

2 x 3700 kW and above

High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market, by Processed Material Type

Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing

Non-Ferrous Metals Processing

High Pressure Grinding Roller (HPGR) Market, by Geography

North America Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing Non-Ferrous Metals Processing



Europe Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing Non-Ferrous Metals Processing

Asia-Pacific Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing Non-Ferrous Metals Processing

